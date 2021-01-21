COVID-19 Daily Update 1-21-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 21, 2021, there have been 1,801,381 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 112,617 total cases and 1,849 total deaths.

A report from Wednesday, January 20, when 21 deaths were added to the state’s death count, a 75-year old male from Pleasants County has been determined to be a duplicate and therefore reduced the total deaths to 1,835 prior to today’s report.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old female from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 54-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, an 81-year old male from Doddridge County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Harrison County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, a 36-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 58-year old female from Hancock County.

“This is another tragic day for West Virginia as the death toll continues to rise,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to these West Virginians and their families. Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to slow the spread of this disease.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,030), Berkeley (8,289), Boone (1,338), Braxton (718), Brooke (1,811), Cabell (6,604), Calhoun (194), Clay (310), Doddridge (375), Fayette (2,218), Gilmer (542), Grant (936), Greenbrier (2,100), Hampshire (1,278), Hancock (2,360), Hardy (1,119), Harrison (4,157), Jackson (1,526), Jefferson (3,072), Kanawha (10,483), Lewis (746), Lincoln (1,065), Logan (2,169), Marion (3,023), Marshall (2,612), Mason (1,432), McDowell (1,166), Mercer (3,754), Mineral (2,337), Mingo (1,803), Monongalia (6,648), Monroe (839), Morgan (833), Nicholas (966), Ohio (3,180), Pendleton (505), Pleasants (734), Pocahontas (529), Preston (2,305), Putnam (3,588), Raleigh (3,797), Randolph (2,032), Ritchie (516), Roane (421), Summers (642), Taylor (932), Tucker (427), Tyler (522), Upshur (1,333), Wayne (2,157), Webster (225), Wetzel (930), Wirt (305), Wood (6,227), Wyoming (1,457).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.