CGS Named to Inaugural Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies Companies List from Training Industry

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced today that it has been named to the Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies Companies. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.



The Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Breadth of capabilities and services

Industry visibility, innovation and impact

Strength of clients and geographic reach

Company size and growth potential

“We are excited to announce our first annual Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies Companies List representing innovative providers delivering immersive technologies to engage and interact with learners,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “These companies use advanced techniques such as augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), simulations and games to captivate learners’ attention and increase learning retention.”

“We’re honored by this great recognition, being named to this newly launched Experiential Learning Technologies companies list from Training Industry, Inc.,” said Doug Stephen, president, Learning division, CGS. “Our unwavering focus on enterprise learning has led CGS to develop innovative learning solutions to engage workforces, no matter where they reside. This past year’s challenges reinforced the need for organizations to reach employees on the frontline as well as those working from home. We introduced Teamwork AR™ in 2019, allowing for an immersive augmented reality (AR) experience. Such innovative digital and traditional approaches – from instructor-led training to augmented reality – that have been implemented by our customers are driving ROI and employee engagement. Our dedicated team of program managers, designers and trainers are client-focused, ensuring the best programs to fit our customers’ needs to deliver results.”

The CGS Enterprise Learning division serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.

About CGS

For over 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 7.7 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For more information, visit https://trainingindustry.com.

