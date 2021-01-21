Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR – Statement – Governor David Ige issues statement on DOE budget

Statement by Governor David Ige:

Due to the pandemic and subsequent reduction in revenues, we anticipated that the Dept. of Education, which is the largest general funded department, would have to take a 10% cut to its budget. However, with additional federal funds and more optimistic revenue projections by the Council on Revenues, we are able to reset the department’s target reductions to 2.5%. This represents about $123 million dollars that we can now restore to our public-school classrooms so our students can be set on the path to prosperity and success.

###

