Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (20 January 2021)

136 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 3,787 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 99,444. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,134,494.

176 patients have recovered from the disease. 162 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care, while 14 are from our various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 82,654.

2 patients have lost their lives to the disease pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,736.

686 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,625 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 30 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. 2 are under observation.

11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards while 1 is in the High Dependency Unit.

