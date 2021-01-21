Richard Breitengraser accepted into Forbes Business Council
Richard Breitengraser, CEO of VOID International Media Group joins the international Forbes Council.
I'm beyond excited and thrilled to be part of the world-leading Forbes universe.”NEW YORK , AND BERLIN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Breitengraser, Founder & CEO of the VOID International Media Group has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost organization for successful industry leaders worldwide.
Richard Breitengraser was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome such a creative leader as Richard Breitengraser into the community of leaders," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network and make an even greater impact on the business world."
Richard Breitengraser will also be working with Forbes' editorial team in the future to share and publish his expert insight in his own business articles, guest posts or Q&A panels.
"I'm beyond excited and thrilled to be part of the world-leading Forbes universe. As a brand, storytelling and content expert, I am excited to share my knowledge with the other council members and the millions of readers of Forbes. Brands, platforms and broadcasters need to create memorable moments. If there's no memory, there's no loyalty. I look forward to a lively exchange with all readers," Richard Breitengraser, Forbes Council Member.
