What is Red Cliff Builders Doing to Help Lake Charles Rebuild After Hurricane?

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid all the other startling news worldwide, the travail of Lake Charles, Louisiana, has gone largely unnoticed. Badly damaged by Hurricane Laura in 2020, Lake Charles has been struggling to get back on its feet even while it battles all of the other crazy problems that the world has thrown at its citizens.

Like most other hurricane-ravaged zones, the first order of business for Lake Charles was to get the power back on and a supply of potable water restored to the community. With these crucial initial steps out of the way, the community has now turned to the lengthy business of actually rebuilding all of the destroyed and damaged structures and restoring a healthy level of economic activity to the area.

One of the biggest challenges for rebuilding after major hurricane events is that much of what is still standing is no longer usable as a foundation for rebuilding. Homes that have been inundated often have outbreaks of potentially toxic mold growing inside the walls.

This requires stripping away all the drywall and either replacement or treatment of the home's framing before those rebuilding can contemplate any other steps. Since much of the household's portable property is also ruined, this makes for a huge amount of debris and garbage to be hauled away before any other work can commence.

Another difficulty in this one particular hurricane season is that the worldwide pandemic has severely disrupted manufacturing and supply chains everywhere. Even ordinarily abundant and inexpensive items such as sheets of drywall or standard sizes of framing lumber are in very short supply and available only at prices that are several multiples above what is normally charged for them.

It hardly matters if they have been gouged for the people of Lake Charles because of a hurricane or because of a pandemic. In either case, they have to pay much more for materials and hunt for bits and pieces of available stock rather than simply going to one local lumber yard and loading up everything needed. Quite understandably, recovery has been slower than anticipated.

Yet, it does move forward and is helped in part by the assistance of many experienced restoration contractors who specialize in rebuilding after a flood or fire event. That is, for many of Laura's victims, the hardest part of it all. Rebuilding involves communication with insurance companies and disaster relief agencies, not to mention working with the area's damaged infrastructure. Those professionals who have navigated these difficult waters of paperwork in the past are much better equipped to chart a course forward toward the end goal of restoring a property to the condition it was in before the disaster.

Many property owners simply had no idea of what sort of assistance was available or how to apply for it. Having an experienced partner in this matter gets rebuilding projects moving faster than if one attempts to handle it all on their own. The restoration experts at Boca Raton-based Red Cliff Builders have helped customers get their lives back to normal for many years. Their expertise has taken them to disaster sites all around the Gulf Coast. They know the best way to get started, the most effective restoration methods, and the fastest way of wrapping things up for any project, large or small.

