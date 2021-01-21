Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic reduction - Ferry Rd, South Hero

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Communication Center o/b/o Grand Isle Sheriff’s Office

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 314, also known as Ferry Road, in South Hero is reduced to a single lane due to a truck crash.  This is between the Lake Champlain Ferry landing and US Route 2.  Arrangements to remove the loaded log trailer are underway.  Specific details on the crash are not currently available.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Thank you!

 

 

Traffic reduction - Ferry Rd, South Hero



