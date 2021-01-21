PandaDoc Partnership with Canva Gives Competitive Advantage to Organizations for Document Generation

Available within all PandaDoc plans as well as the Canva App Marketplace, new Canva integration provides easy access to extensive library of images, illustrations, fonts and templates

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc , the leading all-in-one document automation software, is pleased to announce a new partnership with C anva , the world’s fastest growing online design platform with more than 40 million active monthly users in 190 countries. The new partnership will provide seamless Canva integration available to all PandaDoc plans with access to a robust content library of images and templates within a simple, user-friendly drag and drop interface.



“Our shared vision to make document design, creation and management easier for everyone makes this a natural partnership with Canva,” said Shawn Herring, VP of Marketing at PandaDoc. “Designed business documents look professional, elevate a company’s brand, and help move the bottom line. Our customer data shows that a designed proposal that includes media, either photos or videos, is 32% more likely to close. We’re excited that this partnership with Canva, which provides easier access to high-quality graphics and designs, will give customers a competitive advantage to close more deals.”

The integration is a unique solution that offers eye-catching designs that bring business documents to life, layered with essential PandaDoc features like eSignatures. With millions of images, fonts and design templates, the integration supports enhanced workflow as well as brand consistency and collaboration, ensuring that all documents created remain on-brand and consistent across departments company-wide.

Available today, the integration can conveniently be accessed in any PandaDoc document via a Canva Button, as well as through the Canva App Marketplace, where a PandaDoc account can be connected to publish designs directly into documents.

“We’re thrilled to welcome PandaDoc on board as a partner via both the Canva Button integration and into the Canva App Marketplace,” said Mike Williams, Product Partnership Lead at Canva. “As businesses around the world move into what is a new normal of operation, they are looking for solutions that are more collaborative, more flexible and more affordable to support their teams to achieve their goals. The PandaDoc and Canva partnership delivers that and so much more.”

Canva and PandaDoc have created a joint on-demand webinar that visually showcases how to design and send stunning business documents using the new integration. Tune in and watch the webinar today by visiting the PandaDoc Content Library .

To learn more, visit the Canva Integration Page or connect your PandaDoc account in the Canva App Marketplace .

About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, Altos Ventures and Rembrandt Venture Partners, 23,000+ customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, teams can provide their customers a more professional, timely, and engaging experience. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online design platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful. Canva is available on desktop, web, iOS and Android.

