National Rural Lenders’ Roundtable Names Live Oak Bank’s Jordan Blanchard as President

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Lenders’ Roundtable has tapped Jordan Blanchard, Live Oak Bank’s head of energy and infrastructure lending, to serve as president.



The National Rural Lenders' Roundtable works with financial institutions and organizations to enhance and strengthen the lives of rural Americans by creating jobs and providing assistance to small businesses to improve the local, rural economy.

“I am honored to work with the team at the National Rural Lenders’ Roundtable to promote innovation and employment in rural America,” said Blanchard. “The NRLR’s advocacy and passion for supporting rural communities aligns directly with Live Oak’s efforts to provide vital capital to job-producing small businesses across rural America.”

Founded in 1998, the Roundtable’s mission is getting capital to rural America’s Main Street. Blanchard will serve as president while continuing to lead the energy and infrastructure lending team at Live Oak. Live Oak has been the USDA’s largest energy lender for the past four years, closing more than $1 billion in energy-related loans.

“We are thrilled to have Jordan on our team as we continue to advocate and support rural development loan programs that are crucial to providing access to capital in rural America,” said Thomas Kimsey, past president of the NRLR. “Jordan’s experience and leadership will be extremely valuable in championing the importance of USDA programs that directly impact the economies of rural communities.”

Blanchard founded the energy and infrastructure lending vertical at Live Oak focusing initially on utility scale solar projects. Under Blanchard’s leadership, Live Oak has expanded its lending footprint to include community solar, bioenergy, community facilities and water and waste projects.

