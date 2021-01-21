Armanino Delivers Actionable Analytics to Nonprofits With Benchmarking Solution

/EIN News/ -- Measuring Performance Against Peers Provides Opportunity for Continuous Improvement



SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the release of its Benchmarking for Nonprofits solution. By harnessing big data and presenting it in an easy-to-navigate dashboard, nonprofit organizations can gain insights into financial performance year-over-year and against similar groups in their region and nationally.

“Every nonprofit executive director or board member knows that budgeting and finance are the most critical and challenging aspects of their work, and can often be the difference maker in their ability to make a positive and lasting impact in their communities,” said Paul O’Grady, Armanino partner-in-charge of the Nonprofit practice. “That’s why we worked with the firm’s Data & Analytics team to build a robust and intuitive dashboard platform that can show nonprofit leaders exactly where they stand with revenues and expenses, which elements of the organization are most costly, and how they perform against peers and even themselves.”

With easily digestible visuals, the Benchmarking for Nonprofits solution was designed with transparency in mind. As nonprofits serve many stakeholders, the dashboard was designed to help tell the full financial story to a variety of key stakeholders, funders, donors, boards and peers.

The team curates a large database of regularly updated financial data of more than 300,000 organizations, from a plethora of sources including proprietary research, the Internal Revenue Service, federal websites and Amazon Web Services. This library of information can be used by nonprofit groups to identify and detect trends in their field of interest.

“Traditionally, benchmarking has been a time-consuming manual process and often relies on out-of-date information,” said Alex Gyorffy, senior manager of Armanino’s Data & Analytics group. “By aggregating the latest data available and automating this process, nonprofits can immediately get insights into the finances of peers and evaluate their own financial position. Our goal is to empower nonprofits in making data-driven decisions that improve their financial health.”

To learn more about the Benchmarking for Nonprofits solution, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/360-solutions/data-powered/nonprofit-benchmarking/.

