WISeKey PKI enables IoT manufacturers to embed trusted digital certificates on semiconductors

Geneva - January 21, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading identity and cybersecurity company, today announced that it has boosted the deployment of its Certificate Management Solution (CMS), INeS TM , dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT) by adding new functionalities.

Public key cryptography and digital certificates are used to implement strong authentication, data encryption and digital signatures. WISeKey’s upgraded INeS CMS for IoT is a flexible and scalable certificate management platform used to issue, validate, and manage digital identities using a PKI solution, represented as Digital Certificates, in compliance with the X509 ITU (ISO/IEC 9594-8:2001) standards. It also supports all major certificate enrollment protocols, such as SCEP, CMP, CMC and EST.

INeS integrates a Device Management capability and can be used through a web interface and REST API, which enables customers and developers to automate the device and certificate management, integrating it with the manufacturing chain. INeS is capable to remotely identify credentials and control activation, deactivation, revocation, renewal and securely provision (point to point secure update) for IOT edge devices and business applications.

WISeKey offers the INeS platform as a managed service out of its secure datacenters in Switzerland; however, on-premises and hybrid deployments are also available, depending on the customer needs and security policies. The platform supports multitenancy, which means that customers can use the same software instance to implement several parallel, independent solutions or projects.

“PKI and Digital Certificates provide a scalable and versatile solution to secure the IoT with strong authentication and transaction protection of connected devices. WISeKey’s Certificate Management Solution for the IoT, INeS, leverages our 20-year experience of supplying trust services to protect people, applications, and now connected objects. INeS has an amazing track-record proven by the numerous organizations that utilize it to enable trusted identities,” says Pedro Fuentes, Trust Services Manager at WISeKey.

INeS Certificate Management System:

Allows users to reap the benefits of using identity-based certificates without deploying a complex and expensive infrastructure

Eliminates certificate-related outages with certificate lifecycle

Reduces cyber risk and improves security posture

“Our clients understand the value of having their devices’ identity protected in a tamper-resistant secure element as provided within the seamless integration of the INeS platform combined with WISeKey’s Semiconductors,” said Gweltas Radenac, IoT BU Director at WISeKey.

WISeKey’s secure semiconductors are certified for Evaluation Assurance Level 4+ (EAL4+) according to the international standard Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (CC). Secure microcontrollers from other vendors are also supported.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

