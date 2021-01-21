Mike Ionita on Turning Your Passion into a Business
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Ionita, the founder of Crux Video Game Design in Vancouver, was recently featured in two exclusive interviews with Thrive Global and Ideamensch. He primarily spoke about the importance of pursuing one’s passion and turning it into a career.
Videos games and animation have been Mike Ionita’s passion ever since he was a child, when he bathed in the glow of a television screen as he watched Tom & Jerry on Saturday mornings or when he battled his opponents in Street Fighter II at the local arcade.
That passion led him to study animation at Vancouver Film School and work for several animation studios thereafter, before he founded Crux Video Game Design and began producing his own video games and original content for clients.
“I started this studio to not only bring my ideas to life, but also to help others bring their ideas to life,” Mike Ionita shared with Ideamensch.
When asked what advice he would give to young professionals seeking to turn their own passions into successful careers, Ionita stressed the following three points: follow your dreams, no matter what they are; if you’re going to be successful, you need a road map; and find time to disconnect from technology.
“I have very strict technology rules in my home and I only focus on one thing at a time. When I am working, put my phone in another room. When I am in a meeting, I am focused on the person talking,” said Mike Ionita.
“It is important to only focus on one thing at a time and be intentional about the time you spend on your phone/devices.”
Speaking with Thrive Global, Ionita expressed that he considers himself lucky as he was able to realize his lifelong dream by turning his passion for video games into a successful business.
Even within the past year, as many industries have been negatively impacted by the fallout of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the gaming industry — Cruz Video Game Design included — has remained incredibly resilient.
“At first, the video game industry was booming during the pandemic. Most video game developers, publishers, and operators were able to maintain operations with employees working remotely. Additionally, the number of people quarantined at home with nothing to do meant record numbers in online gaming,” said Mike Ionita.
“However, multiple projects we were working on were put on hold. Additionally, our clients were much more reluctant with their money, putting subscriptions on hold. Fortunately, after our free video game release, things have started moving again.”
For more information, please visit https://mikeionita.com/.
About Mike Ionita
Mike Ionita was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and attended Vancouver Film School. Excelling at everything from sketching to digital painting and animation, Mike was fortunate enough to be hired following graduation. Working at various animation studios around Vancouver, he found his passion when he started producing his own storylines, characters, and landscapes. Driven by his personal passion for creation, Ionita founded Crux Video Game Design. Crux Video Game Design produces video games for clients as well as original content exclusive to their growing online community. Their first game was transposed more than 250,000 times within its first week and the company has been steadily growing ever since.
Mike Ionita
Videos games and animation have been Mike Ionita’s passion ever since he was a child, when he bathed in the glow of a television screen as he watched Tom & Jerry on Saturday mornings or when he battled his opponents in Street Fighter II at the local arcade.
That passion led him to study animation at Vancouver Film School and work for several animation studios thereafter, before he founded Crux Video Game Design and began producing his own video games and original content for clients.
“I started this studio to not only bring my ideas to life, but also to help others bring their ideas to life,” Mike Ionita shared with Ideamensch.
When asked what advice he would give to young professionals seeking to turn their own passions into successful careers, Ionita stressed the following three points: follow your dreams, no matter what they are; if you’re going to be successful, you need a road map; and find time to disconnect from technology.
“I have very strict technology rules in my home and I only focus on one thing at a time. When I am working, put my phone in another room. When I am in a meeting, I am focused on the person talking,” said Mike Ionita.
“It is important to only focus on one thing at a time and be intentional about the time you spend on your phone/devices.”
Speaking with Thrive Global, Ionita expressed that he considers himself lucky as he was able to realize his lifelong dream by turning his passion for video games into a successful business.
Even within the past year, as many industries have been negatively impacted by the fallout of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the gaming industry — Cruz Video Game Design included — has remained incredibly resilient.
“At first, the video game industry was booming during the pandemic. Most video game developers, publishers, and operators were able to maintain operations with employees working remotely. Additionally, the number of people quarantined at home with nothing to do meant record numbers in online gaming,” said Mike Ionita.
“However, multiple projects we were working on were put on hold. Additionally, our clients were much more reluctant with their money, putting subscriptions on hold. Fortunately, after our free video game release, things have started moving again.”
For more information, please visit https://mikeionita.com/.
About Mike Ionita
Mike Ionita was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and attended Vancouver Film School. Excelling at everything from sketching to digital painting and animation, Mike was fortunate enough to be hired following graduation. Working at various animation studios around Vancouver, he found his passion when he started producing his own storylines, characters, and landscapes. Driven by his personal passion for creation, Ionita founded Crux Video Game Design. Crux Video Game Design produces video games for clients as well as original content exclusive to their growing online community. Their first game was transposed more than 250,000 times within its first week and the company has been steadily growing ever since.
Mike Ionita
Crux Video Game Design
email us here