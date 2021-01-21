ProBioGen Licenses GlymaxX® Technology to AbbVie

ADCC-Enhancement for Innovative Therapies

BERLIN, Germany, January 21, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen AG has signed a commercial license agreement with AbbVie for applying ProBioGen’s proprietary GlymaxX® technology to boost the antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC).

The proven GlymaxX® technology for production of afucosylated proteins is universally applicable, simple and potent. The unique advantage of the GlymaxX® technology is that a single GlymaxX® modified cell line is sufficient to produce both, completely fucosylated or afucosylated antibodies and those with an intermediate defined fuscosylation level. The technology can easily be integrated in newly developed or already existing cell lines of different origins.

About ProBioGen AG ProBioGen is a Berlin-based premier CDMO for developing and manufacturing complex therapeutic glycoproteins. Combining both state-of-the-art development platforms, based on ProBioGen’s CHO.RiGHT® expression and manufacturing platform, together with intelligent product-specific technologies, yields biologics with optimized properties. Rapid and integrated cell line and process development, comprehensive analytical development and following reliable GMP manufacturing is performed by a highly skilled and experienced team. All services and technologies are embedded in a total quality management system to assure compliance with international ISO and GMP standards (EMA/FDA). ProBioGen was founded 1994, is privately owned and located in Berlin, Germany.

About GlymaxX® The GlymaxX® technology, developed by ProBioGen, prevents the addition of the sugar “fucose” to the N-linked antibody carbohydrate part by antibody producing cells. The absence of fucose enhances ADCC (antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity) activity for antibodies directed against cancer and infectious diseases. The GlymaxX® technology is based on the stable introduction of a gene for an enzyme which deflects the cellular pathway of fucose biosynthesis. ProBioGen offers this technology royalty-free to third parties.

Contact

