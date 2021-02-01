Updated Mobile App for Nastel XRay Delivers APM Insights, Analytics for IBM MQ, Kafka Shops
PLAINVIEW, NY, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies, a premier global provider of AIOps solutions covering end-to-end Transaction Tracking and Application Performance Management (APM) for mission-critical applications in mixed cloud environments, has announced an updated, new release for their Nastel XRay mobile app for iOS and Android mobile devices.
Nastel XRay, the analytics platform used by enterprises of all sizes to visualize, analyze, and monitor entire end-to-end application stacks, uniquely provides the deepest understanding of messaging middleware configuration information and the contents of messages. The free XRay app now allows your data to be presented in even more ways on your mobile devices!
What’s new for this release?
Added chart and table Viewlets, including:
• Bar chart
• Column chart
• Line chart
• Area chart
• Stack chart
• Pie chart
• Histogram
There are now added options to hide an empty dashboard, to use an auto refresh option in the dashboard view, and also updated date filters and menus in the dashboard and settings view.
If you need to view critical real-time and historical analytics on your business or technical systems wherever (and whenever) you are, then using this app will make your life much easier.
Existing XRay customers can find information on how to obtain or upgrade your iOS or Android app here: Nastel XRay iOS and Android App Setup.
Companies wanting to see how leading banks are already gaining critical insights from the XRay analytics platform, visit: Nastel XRay.
About Nastel:
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel Technologies provides IT organizations and business executives with the tools and insights they need to understand and manage their digital environments. Nastel is a privately held company headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Nastel is privately held and profitable since inception. Nastel solution includes products AutoPilot for proactive monitoring, XRay covering Decision Support and end-to-end transaction tracking, and Navigator (formerly known as AutoPilot on Demand) for multi-middleware management.
Laura Boccardo
