Building Great Doctors After Graduation: Residents Medical Programs In the United States

Residency programs in the US are meant to provide a good medical experience for students graduating from med schools. Medical schools impart theoretical and practical knowledge regarding different medicinal practices. However, that alone cannot make a good physician.

Medical practitioners often need to function in various settings and cope with many difficult situations and attendant challenges. That is to say, medical skills and knowledge alone do not make a good physician. The latter also need to be equipped with skills such as working in high-stress settings, making sound judgments depending on the situation at hand, having empathy for others, mental and physical stamina, emotional stability, maturity, and good communication/problem-solving skills.

Of course, not all of these can simply be learned by attending a residency program. The programs are intended to infuse these skills and abilities into med students to help them make the transition from good med school students to good doctors.

Apart from this, all residency programs also acquaint med school graduates with the many different processes and procedures that are part of the daily functioning of large medical facilities and hospitals. Residents learn to assess incoming patients, offer primary consultation, perform physical examinations, and order diagnostic tests. These will be often carried out in consultation with senior residents or attending physicians. According to one's specialty, residents in a program will also perform treatments and diagnostic procedures. Going on regular patient rounds and calls are also part of the responsibilities of a resident doctor.

With each passing year, residents will need to undertake more responsibilities, which also means that they are given more independence regarding their respective tasks. Senior residents, for example, will often carry out tasks similar to experienced attending physicians. They also play a key role in mentoring first-year residents.

