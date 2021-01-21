Moore Kuehn Encourages EV, ANH, COHR, and VSPR Investors to Contact Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV)



Eaton Vance has agreed to be acquired by Morgan Stanley. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Eaton will receive $28.25 in cash and 0.5833 shares of Morgan Stanley common stock per share.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH)



A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Ready Capital’s acquisition of Anworth. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Anworth will receive 0.1688 shares of Ready common stock for every share owned. The investigation concerns whether Anworth’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR)



Coherent has agreed to be acquired by Lumentum Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Coherent will receive $100.00 in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock per share.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSPR)



A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Vesper Healthcare agreement to merge with The HydraFacial Company, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Vesper Healthcare will retain only 37% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

