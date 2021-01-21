Minimizer Holdings, LLC, renames to become High Bar Brands, LLC

Minimizer and Premier Mfg.’s holding company undergoes name change

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holding company formerly known as Minimizer Holdings, LLC, has been renamed High Bar Brands, LLC.

“We wanted a name that projected integrity, credibility, and aligns with our current iconic branded portfolio as well as our vision for future acquisitions,” High Bar Brands CEO Christopher Thorpe “CT” said. “Our employees hold themselves to a “high bar” and this has become our company mantra; it’s also based on our history, reputation, and where we’re going as a company.”

“This month marks the first anniversary of Minimizer’s acquisition of Oregon-based Premier Manufacturing, and while we have kept the family entrepreneur feel, as we did with Minimizer, a lot has changed in that time in our marketing and branding efforts”, CT said.

“The combination of our sales and marketing teams was an important step in the process of integrating our two companies into one,” CT said. “We launched new websites for both companies in 2020 and completely rebranded Premier Mfg. with new logos and an updated color scheme. We’re leveraging the strengths of each company to create a strong and unified front for our employees and our customers.”

CT says High Bar Brands has additional announcements planned for 2021.

“We will be debuting a new Premier Mfg. trade show booth in Q1, and we’re looking at a combined ERP system later in the year to help us all communicate and work together on one platform. Additionally, we’re actively searching for product expansions and further acquisitions that fit our branded criteria, which focuses on innovation, quality, and customer service,” CT said.

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for our go-to-market strategies that are catapulted by an incredibly strong distribution network. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

