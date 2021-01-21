CryptoCurrencyWire Announces Third Year of Collaboration with The North American Bitcoin Conference

Crypto-Focused NewsWire Re-Engaged to Serve as the Official NewsWire of the Longest-Running Blockchain-Focused Event Series

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), one of 50+ brands part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is delighted to announce that it will be serving once again as the official newswire for The North American Bitcoin Conference (“TNABC”), which returns for its eight annual iteration on January 28-29, 2021.



Recognized throughout the industry as a must-attend event for every facet of the blockchain and crypto industry, TNABC will enable conference attendees to share their knowledge and make sense of the ever-changing global landscape for digital currencies. Set to be held in an entirely virtual format for the first time, TNABC 2021’s event platform is also set to feature impressive match-making capabilities that will provide attendees with the ability to seamlessly network and interact with their peers.

CCW will leverage upon its extensive array of corporation communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by CCW include financial news and content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, social media, global and audio press releases, and more.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with the CryptoCurrencyWire team, who will be returning for the third time as The North American Bitcoin Conference’s official newswire,” said Moe Levin, CEO of Keynote. “Their powerful tools and communication solutions, coupled with the InvestorBrandNetwork’s global reach, raise the visibility and online presence of our events. We are very excited to be hosting TNABC in a digital format this year, and we believe that CCW’s assistance in helping us reach a broader investor audience will be invaluable.”

This year’s conference will focus on a number of key topics, including the global adoption of blockchain technology, an in-depth view into institutional investment, geopolitical threats and opportunities within blockchain, decentralized finance, and central bank digital currencies. Moreover, the TNABC will also be featuring several distinguished keynote speakers, including the likes of Roger Ver, CEO of Bitcoin.com; crypto pioneers Nick Spanos and Charlie Shrem; Charles d’Haussy, director of Consensys Hong Kong; and Charles Hoskinson, founder and CEO of IOHK.

“Our team is always thrilled to be working with The North American Bitcoin Conference’s event organizers,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “This well-experienced organization is known throughout the digital currency space for its innovative, must-attend events and we are very excited to be working alongside them to build out a robust virtual presence for their first entirely online investor conference.”

Additional details about The North American Bitcoin Conference, including ticket information, can be found at the following link: https://www.btcmiami.com/

