The Jordre Well, LLC Submits CBD-Infused Coffee Samples to Labs for Testing

/EIN News/ -- STATEN ISLAND, New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the “Company”), a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States, today announced that The Jordre Well, LLC (“The Jordre Well”), the Company’s 49%-owned hemp and cannabidiol (“CBD”) beverage company, has submitted 14 different CBD-infused coffee samples to Columbia Laboratories for analysis and testing.



From cannabis compliance to nutritional fact labeling, Columbia Laboratories is expected to apply the highest quality control standards and review to assure accurate data and reliable reporting, including dietary analyses, pesticide and residues testing, environmental testing, cannabinoid content, shelf life and stability studies. This testing is intended to ensure that the CBD-infused coffee products The Jordre Well has been formulating will meet the Company’s stringent quality control standards.

“Ensuring the highest level of consistency and quality is our number one goal,” commented Ian James, founder of The Jordre Well. “Coffee consumers demand a homogeneous drinking experience without the taste or smell of hemp, and that’s just what we’ve formulated. Upon completion of these tests, we intend to move into the next phase of commercial scaling to provide consumers high-quality, great tasting hemp CBD infused coffee.”

The Company’s flagship dark roast Latin espresso brand, Café Caribe , as well as its gourmet coffee brand, Harmony Bay , are expected to be the first two Coffee Holding Co., Inc. brands to offer CBD-infused line extensions, along with Joey Kramer of Aerosmith Rock N Roast coffee including Sumatra, Guatemala and Ethiopian flavors which will be made available for consumers as soon as possible online in single-serve cups and more.

“The product development cycle for Café Caribe and Harmony Bay’s CBD-infused SKUs has been moving at a rapid pace since the Company acquired 49% of The Jordre Well last October,” commented Andrew Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. “We are now in the final stages of product refinement for the CBD infused line extensions and look forward to making these products available for sale as soon as possible.”

About Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

About The Jordre Well, LLC

Based in Columbus, Ohio, The Jordre Well is a functional brand incubator focused on creating innovative, sustainably-sourced, CBD-infused beverages for health and wellness conscious consumers. The Jordre Well’s soon-to-be-released brands include its namesake seltzer brand, The Jordre Well, its curated coffee collection, Stephen James, and more. To learn more, visit https://thejordrewell.com/ .

Forward-looking statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those related to the testing and availability of CBD-infused coffee products. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management’s expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Company Contact

Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Andrew Gordon

President & CEO

718-832-0800