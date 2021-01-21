ICMA-RC Hires Dynamic Chief Marketing Executive

Sheri Gilchrist Joins Company as Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC has announced that Sheri Gilchrist will serve as the company’s new Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. Sheri will be responsible for expanding ICMA-RC’s marketing and brand strategy to create avenues for future growth, retention, and mission-focused outcomes.

“With nearly 30 years’ experience, Sheri is an accomplished strategic marketing executive who brings a tremendous amount of financial services and investment experience to ICMA-RC, including a proven track record of leading global marketing strategies, building brand equity, and expanding the delivery of industry-leading services to clients,” said Lynne Ford, CEO and President of ICMA-RC. “In addition, Sheri’s commitment to helping others build toward a secure retirement is extremely impressive, and I am excited to welcome her to the Executive Team.

Sheri joins ICMA-RC most recently from PGIM Investments (formerly Prudential Investment Management) where she was Global Chief Marketing Officer, leading global marketing, communication strategies, and content management operations for the retail distribution arm of the investment management business. Prior to Prudential, Sheri served as Managing Director, Global Head of Marketing Services for BNY Mellon, successfully leading strategies to expand and scale marketing and sales initiatives. Additionally, she has held executive leadership positions at Eaton Vance, Harte Hanks, and American Express.

“I am really looking forward to playing a key role in amplifying ICMA-RC’s mission of helping those who serve their communities build retirement security,” said Gilchrist. “Joining ICMA-RC allows me to help deliver on that mission, especially during such a challenging period when it is more important than ever for people to have the resources they need to build a secure and confident financial future.”

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a not-for-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $68 billion in assets under management and administration (as of December 31, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help those who serve their communities achieve their retirement savings goals. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM, or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Aprile Pritchet ICMA-RC 202-962-8067 apritchet@icmarc.org