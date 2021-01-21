LEADING RELIGIOUS EDUCATOR SELECTS BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Chosen to Provide Learning Management by Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago (LSTC) has selected Brightspace as their learning management system after a competitive process.

Founded in 1962, LSTC is a seminary of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Its mission is to form visionary leaders to bear witness to Jesus Christ. It does this through its public church curriculum, a diverse, community-focused educational experience. LSTC searched for a learning management system that would make their move to a completely online curriculum as seamless as possible for students, faculty and staff.

“Moving to fully online course delivery was a tremendous challenge, but one we’ve had to embrace because of the realities of COVID-19 and our commitment to the safety of our people and the communities we serve, together with our belief in our educational mission,” says Dr. Eric J. Kyle, Director of Contextual Education at LSTC. “After examining all of the options available to us, it was clear that Brightspace was the ideal platform to ensure we succeed in this transition.”

According to LSTC, Brightspace offered several advantages:

Brightspace provides faculty with a robust learning analytics dashboard, including intelligent agents, release conditions and program outcomes, that provides crucial insight into user engagement, a top priority for LSTC. A True Partnership: D2L’s commitment to continual improvement and working as a true partner with educators stood out as a clear advantage for Brightspace.

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago in its mission to form the next generation of leaders for a public church by helping them move to fully online learning,” says Krystian Grodecki, Head of Mid-Market Education Sales – North America at D2L. “We’re looking forward to building on this partnership in the months and years to come.”

About the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago

The Lutheran School of Theology (LSTC) a seminary of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), is dedicated to bearing witness to the good news of Jesus Christ. Based in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, it is the leading urban Lutheran seminary training students for purposeful vocations in the global community. Aligned with its Lutheran heritage and built on a foundation of intellectual rigor, LSTC’s innovative, nationally recognized curriculum gives students skills for visionary Christian leadership in the public sphere. LSTC recognizes that our school stands on the lands of the Potawatomi, Miami, and Peoria peoples. For thousands of years before their forced removal, this was their traditional homeland, and it continues to hold their ancestral stories and wisdom. We honor and thank the elders of these and other nations, past and present. These lands are still home to many indigenous people, and we are grateful to learn in this place. To learn more visit www.lstc.edu .

