BackpackEMR Receives Couchbase Project of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BackpackEMR today announced it received the Couchbase Community Award Project of the Year for its e-medical record solution. The Couchbase Community Awards were introduced as part of Couchbase’s Connect.ONLINE event and recognizes organizations’ work in accelerating the modernization of legacy databases and enabling innovation for enterprise-critical applications.

BackpackEMR was born in 2013 after a trip to Peru gave the company’s founder insight into the medical experience of rural communities. With existing EMRs requiring the internet for cloud storage or electricity for a local server, medical teams in remote areas could only track health data on paper. BackpackEMR’s e-medical record solution includes an offline, peer-to-peer network to facilitate mobile, pop-up clinics in remote villages.





As COVID-19 has stopped many U.S. based health teams from traveling and serving patients overseas, BackpackEMR released its Virtual Care to help teams provide much-needed medical support to communities that are left without access to healthcare. Their Virtual Care support includes a new web portal to facilitate remote consults, notifications, and a prioritized queue to manage remote patient chart reviews.

BackpackEMR increases efficiency, cuts costs, and streamlines operations while improving patient outcomes with critical technology that’s missing from most standard patient-tracking solutions. The ability to quickly and easily deploy Couchbase on Amazon Web Services provides BackpackEMR with the reliability, scalability, security, and global availability they require to manage data for all their customers and patients. And when internet access is available, all patient records sync to the cloud, enabling clinics to access the data for future care.





BackpackEMR by the numbers:





The BackpackEMR system seamlessly manages up to 20 devices and transfers up to 60,000 documents within seconds.

To date, BackpackEMR has helped provide healthcare to 50,000 patients across 20 countries.

The offline-first, peer-to-peer networking capabilities provided by Couchbase have created a seamless patient experience without access to electricity or the internet, and cuts charting costs by 20% compared to paper

BackpackEMR’s SaaS solution has reduced manual processes by 25% and increased the number of patients seen by 20-30%

“We are honored to be recognized by Couchbase for this Project of the Year award,” said Lori Most, Founder and CEO, BackpackEMR. “BackpackEMR’s offline, data-sharing network has increased the impact of medical teams working in rural villages, and we’ll continue to leverage Couchbase’s tools to innovate in the global health space.”





During its inaugural Couchbase Community Awards, Couchbase recognized nine customers across retail, logistics, healthcare, travel, fashion, and product development for their outstanding data innovation projects. Guest judges for the award included Carl Olofson, Research Vice President at IDC, and Jon Reed, Co-Founder of Diginomica. Peers among the Couchbase Community then voted on the Project of the Year winner via social media.

For more information on BackpackEMR visit: www.backpackemr.com

About BackpackEMR/Binary Bridge

Binary Bridge is a woman-owned, public benefit company with a mission to improve access to healthcare and increase the quality of care in underserved locations in low-middle income countries. We do this by bringing cutting-edge technology to medical teams working overseas. Our flagship product, BackpackEMR, facilitates mobile clinics in remote locations, and with our new Virtual Care support, provides a platform for remote consults during COVID-19 travel restrictions.

