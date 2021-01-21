Wavemaker US Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavemaker has appointed Dennis Potgraven to the role of Chief Strategy Officer U.S., effective immediately. Dennis will be responsible for leading Wavemaker’s Strategy and Planning practice, activating Wavemaker’s Provocative Planning approach to create new growth opportunities across a diverse client portfolio.



Dennis joins from Havas Group, where he led the strategy teams for the creative, digital and media businesses as Chief Strategy Officer for the greater Chinese market. An international marketing professional, Dennis brings extensive agency experience in establishing brands, delivering integrated marketing communication and creating customer value.

As part of the U.S. ExCo team, Dennis will report to Wavemaker US CEO Amanda Richman who spoke on the appointment: “Our success in 2020 was driven by our people and their commitment to positively provoking growth for our clients. Dennis’ strategic expertise across media, creative and data sciences, paired with his client background, will elevate our work to be more holistic and high impact in driving client growth.”

Dennis added: “What continues to impress me about the Wavemaker US organization is the tech, data and content capabilities ingrained within a collaborative culture. My experience in the Chinese market, where ecommerce and social behaviors distinctly inform successful growth strategies, has convinced me that Wavemaker is best placed to deliver more connected solutions.”

About Dennis Potgraven

Dennis Potgraven is an international marketing executive with extensive experience in marketing, comms and strategic planning.

With experience on both the client and agency side, Dennis worked for many years in-house with FMCG and retail brands, including Nestlé and Ahold-Delhaize. In agency roles, Dennis oversaw strategy development for local and regional clients in various categories, new business and thought leadership. These clients included Danone, KIA, LG, KLM, Reckitt Benckiser, Coty, AXA, Emirates, Peugeot, Citroen, Disney, TDA, Hershey’s, Remy, Tsingtao, Cointreau, Swarovski, Tyson, PUMA, IKEA and Hermes.

Dennis is passionate about driving breakthrough marketing campaigns, focused on digital and owned marketing communications media and driving growth by energizing brands in challenging markets.

About Wavemaker

We believe there always is a better way to grow. We positively provoke growth for our clients by reshaping consumer decision-making and experiences through media, content and technology. The Wavemaker way is globally consistent. Fueled by the world’s most powerful consumer data, we understand where and how marketing can intervene decisively to help brands win more sales. Our 7,200 people across 90 markets have the deep knowledge, confidence and courage to provoke growth for some of the world’s leading brands and businesses.

We are a part of GroupM, WPP's global media investment management company.



