Trishula Therapeutics Appoints Anil Singhal as Chief Executive Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Trishula Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage, privately held company developing TTX-030, a first-in-class anti-CD39 antibody in advanced cancers, announced the appointment of Anil Singhal, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Singhal will also serve on the Trishula Board of Directors.

“The Board of Directors of Trishula Therapeutics is thrilled to bring Anil to the company with his stellar track record in advancing novel oncology therapies from early clinical development through to approval,” said Luke Evnin, Ph.D., Chairman of Trishula’s Board of Directors. “We have complete confidence that TTX-030, our first and best-in-class anti-CD39 inhibitor, will rapidly and effectively advance under his leadership.”

“I am honored to join Trishula and collaborate with the talented and dedicated team focused on bringing TTX-030, a novel, transformational medicine, to cancer patients in great need,” said Anil Singhal. “I am excited to partner with AbbVie in advancing TTX-030 to late stages of development.”

Dr. Singhal brings to Trishula more than three decades of research and development leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He joins Trishula from Adicet Bio where, as the President and CEO, he led the company to its first oncology IND and merger with a public company. Previously, Dr. Singhal held the positions of Executive in Residence at Canaan Partners and CSO at OncoResponse Inc. Dr. Singhal also served as Vice President of Early Oncology Development at AbbVie and Head of the AbbVie Redwood City site. As a member of the R&D leadership team, he helped to build an impressive portfolio and key translational science capabilities in oncology, immunology and other diseases. Prior to his industry tenure, Dr. Singhal was Assistant Research Professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and Adjunct Associate Professor at University of Washington.

About Trishula

Trishula is a privately held company dedicated to the development of TTX-030, a first-in-class, anti-CD39 antibody, in collaboration with AbbVie. TTX-030 inhibits the activity of CD39, an enzyme that converts ATP to AMP, the initial steps in the generation of adenosine in the tumor microenvironment. TTX-030 prevents the formation of immune suppressive extracellular adenosine and maintains high levels of immune activating extracellular ATP, stimulating dendritic and myeloid-derived cells necessary for both innate and adaptive immunity. Currently, TTX-030 is being studied in phase 1/1b clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with an anti-PD-1 agent and standard chemotherapy in adults with advanced cancer (NCT03884556 and NCT04306900). For more information, please visit www.trishulatx.com.

