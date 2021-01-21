VDart appoints Randy Jaques as Director Technology Partnerships and Alliances

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VDart, a global technology services company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Randy Jacques as Director of Technology Partnerships and Alliances to enhance VDart’s mission to drive digital transformation for its customers.



“Randy brings a wealth of knowledge, broad technical skills in SaaS, cloud infrastructure, data analytics combined with experience in building strategic partnerships and alliances with global software companies” said Mohamed Peeran, Managing Director at VDart. Prior to joining VDart, Randy worked at Chetu as Director, Global Partnerships where he defined and implemented the global partnership strategy. Prior to that, Randy worked at Blackbaud and Citrix Systems as Director, Technology Partners & Alliances where he managed strategic alliance partnerships with Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon Web Services and others.

“VDart has a unique opportunity to accelerate revenue growth through the development of strong partnerships and alliances as well as strengthening the alignment between VDart and the industry’s leading solution providers in cloud, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), analytics and others” said Randy.

About VDart

VDart (www.vdart.com) is a high-growth, global digital solutions, product development and professional services firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, with a presence in Canada, Mexico, Belgium, UK, Japan, Australia and India. VDart specializes in providing solutions to solve complex business problems in the automotive/mobility and financial services industries using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain, internet of things (IoT), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) and cloud technologies combined with our products and highly talented people.

The VDart team has developed cutting-edge mobility and vehicle telematics application solutions for clients including global auto manufacturers. Their expertise includes connected vehicle platforms and advanced mobility; development of vehicle to grid (VGI); driver behavior analysis using big data and AI; vehicle health and dashboards; infotainment and safety monitoring; secured over-the-air updates (OTA); mobile application development; HMI/UI design & development; fleet management; and digital keys.

For more information about VDart, visit http://www.vdart.com, or contact Avishek Ganguly at Avishek.g@vdartdigital.com or (678) 685-8650