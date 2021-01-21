LimeLight Marketing Acquires Web and Mobile App Development Firm DevSquared

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURG, Kan., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LimeLight Marketing announced today the acquisition of DevSquared, a Pittsburg-based web and mobile app development firm that specializes in website, mobile app and software development.

DevSquared brings specialization in website, mobile app and software development and a history of working with small businesses, larger corporations and educational systems. The strategic move will complement LimeLight’s current roster of clients and help scale the agency’s development capabilities in brand management, digital marketing and advertising, website design and content development.

"DevSquared has been a strategic partner of ours for the last three years and their development capabilities perfectly match our client needs and will expand our suite of data-driven digital solutions," said Brandee Johnson, President and Owner of LimeLight Marketing. "Our teams provide clients with best in class brand strategy and digital marketing knowing that success in this always-connected landscape lies at the intersection of brand, search, social media, quality content and websites and web applications."

John Kuefler and Caleb Smith co-founded DevSquared in 2017. The firm became quickly known for its strong web and software development expertise in the Midwest. Teams at DevSquared have helped leading companies simplify and streamline their businesses, earning industry recognition and a stellar reputation. Kuefler joins LimeLight as Director of Technology and Partner and Smith is serving as Senior Development Manager along with their seven person team.

"We see untapped opportunities for our clients and our team as we join forces with the LimeLight Marketing team,” said Kuefler. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our combined teams and the great clients we serve, offering an expanded roster of highly talented professionals and resources. It will be exciting to watch the strategic solutions that develop in the future."

Clients of the combined firm include Architecture Woodworking Institute, Russell Cellular, MPIX, Crossland and Greenbush, among others.

Providing full-service digital marketing services, LimeLight’s services include everything from branding to social, strategy to production and SEO to development. The company is ranked as one of the top 10 Kansas City digital marketing firms and inbound marketing agencies. More information on the firm is available at www.limelightmarketing.com.

