Young Black Single Mom Writes Book on how She Built a 6-Figure Brand in the Nail Care Industry through Sweat Equity
Myeshia Jefferson is also the founder of Beauty Makes Cents, LLC, among other accomplishments.
Throughout my life I’ve had to make multiple sacrifices in order to obtain success.”OAKLAND, CA, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young black single mom who lived on section-8 and food stamps, Myeshia Jefferson, is announcing the launch of her highly anticipated book, Build a 6 Figure Brand While Still Working Your 9 to 5. The book is an A-Z roadmap on how to build any product or service-based business based on her own success.
Myeshia Jefferson is a brand strategist, consultant, speaker, trainer, and business owner with over 16 years of industry experience. Through the development of unique strategies and systems, Jefferson has helped over 100+ women-owned businesses to skyrocket their sales in just 90 days.
In her most recent news, Jefferson is announcing the release of her latest book, Build a 6 Figure Brand While Still Working Your 9 to 5. The book is designed for motivated individuals who desire financial freedom through entrepreneurship and guides misled hopefuls who sometimes fall prey to conflicting information.
In the Vietnamese-dominated nail care industry, Jefferson bought into a black owned nail salon through sweat equity. During the beginning of this part of her journey, Jefferson had to pay employees first, as opposed to herself and even despite these obstacles, she was still able to build one of the most top-rated 5-star nail salons in California.
“Throughout my life I’ve had to make multiple sacrifices in order to obtain success,” says Jefferson. “I was able to transform my life by working on my business and getting my Bachelor’s degree, all while working a night job as a security guard. When even this didn’t prove to be enough, I decided to go back to school and get my manicurist license so I could be more hands-on in the business, transform lives, and reshape the nail care industry.”
Jefferson also credits her success to the strong relationships she has built over the years. Her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family and her business partner/ mentor.
