Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 update (20 January 2021)
Active cases: 123 New cases: 12 New tests: 347 Total confirmed: 3,950 Recovered: 3,697 (+0) Deaths: 128 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
