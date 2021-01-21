Phunware Announces 2021 Blockchain Roadmap

/EIN News/ -- Dual Token Ecosystem Powered by PhunCoin and Phun Tokens



AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the Company’s 2021 roadmap for the commercial launch of its blockchain-enabled Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem .

Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) CDP is a cloud-based, proprietary algorithm enabled solution that aggregates and organizes customer data across a variety of touchpoints in real-time to create persistent and unified customer databases. In tandem, the Company’s MaaS Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem seamlessly integrates Phunware’s MaaS Mobile Engagement and MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) software to enable one to one consumer interactions that drive profitable behavior and further enrich these customer databases.

“By blockchain-enabling our MaaS CDP and MaaS Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem , we can help consumers not only take ownership of their data, but also be rewarded for engaging with brands,” said Luan Dang , Co-Founder and CTO of Phunware. “Our dual-token ecosystem, powered by PhunCoin and Phun Tokens , will be managed by our PhunWallet mobile application portfolio and benefit from over a decade of experience and more than $100 million invested in developing our proprietary MaaS platform that is commercially available today.”

Key 2021 milestones for the Company’s blockchain roadmap are subject to change, but expected to include:

Click here to learn more about how PhunCoin will support Phunware’s MaaS Customer Data Platform (CDP) and click here to learn more how Phun Tokens will support Phunware’s MaaS Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem .

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & Phun ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month . For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com , https://www.phuncoin.com , https://www.phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

