Nate Morris Appointed as Senior Advisor to Scowcroft Center

Will Aid Atlantic Council's Mission to Support Renewed, Constructive, and Resourceful U.S. Leadership

/EIN News/ -- Lexington, KY, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security has named Nate Morris as a Senior Advisor.

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most critical security challenges facing the United States and the world. The Center honors the legacy of service of General Brent Scowcroft. It embodies his ethos of nonpartisan commitment to the cause of security, support for U.S. leadership in cooperation with allies and partners, and dedication to the mentorship of the next generation of leaders.

“I am proud to help protect and secure America’s future by joining the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center,” said Morris. “I believe that the use of free-market solutions is the only way to address our country’s largest and longest-standing challenges, which will continue to serve as a model for the world. That's what we've done at Rubicon, and the result is a more democratized waste industry. I am committed to continuing to give every corner of our country a seat at the table as we build a better, more sustainable future for everyone.”

Morris is the founder of Morris Industries, a Lexington, Kentucky-based conglomerate that reimagines the industrial economy. His passion for solving the environmental threats posed by global waste was pivotal in his founding of Rubicon; a software company focused on waste and recycling and the signature asset of Morris Industries.

“The accumulation of waste and its harmful impact on our planet is not only a matter of environmental concern but ultimately of national security,” continued Morris. “This issue presents a threat to our water supplies, food sources, and biodiversity and it impacts the health and safety of communities everywhere. I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience in the waste industry to bear in addressing this most pressing of global problems.”

Morris was the first Kentuckian to be named to Fortune Magazine’s 40 Under 40 list and was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. He will draw on his years of corporate leadership and public policy experience to help the Council’s Foresight, Strategy and Risks Initiative (FSR) analyze global trends to create long-range assessments for making sense of increasingly complex and unpredictable world dynamics.

“Nate Morris is an exciting voice on the power of technology and business in addressing public policy,” said Atlantic Council's Vice-Chair of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Ambassador Paula Dobriansky. “His unique perspective and experience building a multi-billion dollar, multinational corporation that has rewritten the rules of his industry will serve the Atlantic Council well.”

The Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the Atlantic Community’s central role in meeting global challenges. The Council provides an essential forum for navigating the dramatic economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing and galvanizing its uniquely influential global leaders network. Through the papers it publishes, the ideas it generates, the future leaders it develops, and the communities it builds, the Atlantic Council shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.

About Morris Industries

Morris Industries is a Lexington, Kentucky-based private conglomerate that reimagines the industrial economy. Steeped in the spirit of social enterprise, Morris Industries is built on a belief that market-driven innovation can support sustainability goals, drive profit, and equip businesses to solve society’s biggest challenges. The founder, Nate Morris, is a ninth-generation Kentuckian. Morris was born in Lexington and raised by a single mother with help from his grandmother and grandfather, an Army veteran and former President of United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 862.

