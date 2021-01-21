PSYC Executes Initial Investment into The Conscious Fund

/EIN News/ -- PSYC Strengthens Its Position Within the Emerging Psychedelic Sector Through Investment Into Capital Fund

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a digital media leader within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed an initial investment into The Conscious Fund (the “Fund”), an early-stage venture capital fund focused on the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics.

The investment represents the first from PSYC of an intended total investment into The Conscious Fund of roughly $500,000 USD over the next four years. Furthermore, the Company contends that this investment may provide PSYC with a very unique opportunity to not only fortify its positioning within the rapidly expanding industry of medicinal psychedelics, but also promote the potential for long-term value for PSYC by connecting it directly to the impressive and diverse portfolio of psychedelic companies the Fund has established.

“Over the last twelve months, The Conscious Fund has done an impressive job of meticulously assembling one of the most inspiring portfolios of psychedelic-based companies within the industry,” said David Flores, Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO. “Because of the diversification and overall potential we see in their portfolio, we believe our investment into the Fund presents an exciting, value-driven, opportunity that we expect will not only contribute to the further development of our industry, but also inspire value for the shareholders of PSYC over the next several years.”

The Conscious Fund’s growing portfolio currently consists of some of the most prominent up and coming companies within the medicinal psychedelic sector including: ATAI Life Sciences, Bexson Biomedical, MagicMed Industries, and CYBIN, and many more.

"We are delighted to be working with David and PSYC,” said Henri Sant-Cassia, Co-Founding Partner for The Conscious Fund. “As the first public media company in psychedelic medicine, we see huge strategic value in their investment in The Conscious Fund, an­­d we look forward to more firsts as the sector develops."

“Over the past couple of months, I have spoken about my intent of bringing diversification back into Global Trac Solutions and positioning the company on the most reasonable path to success and profitability possible,” said Flores. “This investment demonstrates my ongoing commitment to seeing this through while also demonstrating PSYC’s commitment of establishing itself as a true ally to the emergence of psychedelics.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

