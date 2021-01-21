Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HOMB Raises the Bar with Best in Class Performance Metrics

/EIN News/ -- CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, released record quarterly earnings today.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2020:

Metric Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019
Net Income $81.8 million $69.3 million $62.8 million $507,000 $73.3 million
Total Revenue (net) $181.9 million $176.1 million $173.7 million $162.7 million $167.8 million
Income (loss) before income taxes $107.7 million $90.4 million $82.1 million ($2.4 million) $96.5 million
Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) $107.7 million $104.4 million $102.7 million $92.2 million $96.5 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 59.19% 51.32% 47.25% -1.49 57.49%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 59.19% 59.28% 59.15% 56.67% 57.49%
ROA 1.97% 1.66% 1.55% 0.01% 1.94%
ROA (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense) (non-GAAP)(1) 2.60% 2.50% 2.53% 2.45% 2.56%
ROA, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (non-GAAP)(1) 1.97% 1.91% 1.92% 1.87% 1.94%
NIM 4.00% 3.92% 4.11% 4.22% 4.24%
NIM, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 3.97% 3.98% 4.16% 4.22% 4.24%
Purchase Accounting Accretion $5.7 million $7.0 million $7.0 million $7.6 million $9.1 million
ROE 12.72% 10.97% 10.27% 0.08% 11.71%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 20.96% 18.29% 17.40% 0.14% 19.55%
Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.50 $0.42 $0.38 $0.00 $0.44
Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.48% 0.47% 0.39% 0.44% 0.43%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 13.4% 12.6% 12.0% 11.5% 12.4%
Leverage 10.8% 10.4% 10.3% 10.8% 11.3%
Tier 1 Capital 14.0% 13.2% 12.6% 12.1% 13.0%
Total Risk-Based Capital 17.8% 16.9% 16.2% 15.7% 16.4%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans 2.19% 2.12% 1.99% 2.01% 0.94%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 2.33% 2.29% 2.15% 2.01% 0.94%
           

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“While 2020 was dark in many ways, the lights were definitely on at Home BancShares,” stated John Allison. “Q1 was an anomaly with the implementation of CECL, but it was followed up with record numbers in quarters two, three and four, and for that, I couldn’t be more pleased,” Allison continued. “Fifty cents earnings per share is a record I’m particularly proud of,” added Allison.

“Our talented team of bankers delivered record net income for the quarter of $81.8 million and our income before income taxes came in strong at $107.7 million,” said Tracy French. “During one of the hardest years for business and the economy, I’m proud of how our bankers worked to assist their customers in their time of need while still churning out impressive best in class numbers throughout the year,” continued French.

Operating Highlights

Net income and earnings per share were quarterly records for the Company. Net income increased $12.5 million, or 17.99%, to $81.8 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, from $69.3 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020. Earnings per share increased $0.08 per share, or 19.05%, to $0.50 per share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, from $0.42 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company did not record any credit loss expense. The Company’s provisioning model is closely tied to unemployment rate projections which continued to improve through the end of 2020.

Our net interest margin was 4.00% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to 3.92% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020. The yield on loans was 5.33% and 5.24% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, as average loans decreased from $11.76 billion to $11.46 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 0.44% as of December 31, 2020 from 0.54% as of September 30, 2020, with average balances of $9.59 billion and $9.68 billion, respectively.

As of December 31, 2020, we had $691.7 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans outstanding. These loans are at 1.00% plus the accretion of the origination fee. Excluding PPP loans, our net interest margin (non-GAAP) for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 was 3.97%(1). The PPP loans had a 6-basis point accretive impact to the yield on loans, and the PPP loans were accretive to the net interest margin by 3 basis points. This was primarily due to approximately $157.0 million of the Company’s PPP loans being forgiven during the fourth quarter of 2020 as well as the acceleration of deferred fees for the loans that were forgiven. The deferred fee income increased from $3.8 million to $6.9 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
______________________________
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant amount of excess liquidity in the market. As a result of this excess liquidity, we had an increase of $102.3 million of average interest-bearing cash balances in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020. This excess liquidity diluted the net interest margin by 3 basis points.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $5.7 million and $7.0 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $49.6 million and $55.8 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Net amortization of time deposit premiums was $30,000 per quarter and net average remaining time deposit premiums were $146,000 and $176,000 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased $2.1 million, or 1.4%, to $149.8 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, from $147.7 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 was the result of a $3.0 million decrease in interest expense, which was partially offset by a $875,000 decrease in interest income. The $3.0 million decrease in interest expense was primarily the result of a $2.6 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $318,000 decrease in interest expense on FHLB borrowings. The $875,000 decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $1.4 million decrease in loan interest income, which was partially offset by a $492,000 net increase in investment income.

The Company reported $33.9 million of non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020. The most important components of the fourth quarter non-interest income were $10.1 million from mortgage lending income, $8.4 million from other service charges and fees, $5.5 million from service charges on deposit accounts, and $2.6 million from other income. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 included a $4.3 million adjustment for the increase in fair market value of marketable securities.

Mortgage lending income was $10.1 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, compared to $10.2 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, as the Company experienced a significant increase in secondary market loan sales in 2020. The housing market continues to benefit from the current low interest rate environment.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $74.2 million. The most important components of the fourth quarter non-interest expense were $43.0 million from salaries and employee benefits, $16.2 million in other expense and $9.8 million in occupancy and equipment expenses. For the fourth quarter of 2020, our efficiency ratio was 39.64%.
______________________________
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $11.22 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $11.69 billion at September 30, 2020. Total deposits were $12.73 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $12.94 billion at September 30, 2020. Total assets were $16.40 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $16.55 billion at September 30, 2020.

During the fourth quarter 2020, the Company experienced approximately $470.7 million in organic loan decline. Centennial CFG experienced $149.0 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.54 billion at December 31, 2020. Our legacy footprint experienced $157.0 million in PPP loan decline and $164.7 million in organic loan decline during the quarter.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.66% as of December 31, 2020 compared to 0.63% as of September 30, 2020. Non-performing assets to total assets increased slightly from 0.47% as of September 30, 2020 to 0.48% as of December 31, 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $2.8 million compared to net charge-offs of $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Non-performing loans at December 31, 2020 were $24.1 million, $43.1 million, $530,000, $3.6 million and $2.8 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $74.1 million. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2020 were $25.6 million, $46.0 million, $564,000, $3.6 million and $2.8 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $78.6 million.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $245.5 million at December 31, 2020, or 2.19% of total loans, compared to the allowance for loan losses of $248.2 million, or 2.12% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), was 2.33%(1) at December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans and allowance for loan losses was 331.10% and 336.42% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Stockholders’ equity was $2.61 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $2.54 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of approximately $65.0 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $58.7 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per common share was $15.78 at December 31, 2020 compared to $15.38 at September 30, 2020. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.70(1) at December 31, 2020 compared to $9.30(1) at September 30, 2020, an increase of 17.11% on an annualized basis.   
______________________________
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Branches

The Company currently has 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 ET) on Thursday, January 21, 2021. We encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10150658/df97bab01e. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be automatically scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-877-508-9586 and asking for the Home BancShares conference call. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, Passcode: 10150658, which will be available until January 28, 2021 at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com under “Investor Relations” for 12 months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense); return on average assets, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; net interest margin, excluding PPP loans; allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions (including the effect of the PPP loans) that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:  economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and measures that have been or may be implemented or imposed in response to the pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations, including those in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; technological changes and cybersecurity risks; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, including from the adoption of the current expected credit loss (CECL) model on January 1, 2020; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on November 5, 2020.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625

Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

    Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,  
(In thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019  
                                 
ASSETS                                
                                 
Cash and due from banks   $ 242,173   $ 144,197   $ 185,047   $ 147,200   $ 168,914  
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks     1,021,615     899,140     1,030,609     424,235     321,687  
Cash and cash equivalents     1,263,788     1,043,337     1,215,656     571,435     490,601  
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses     2,473,781     2,361,900     2,238,005     2,098,000     2,083,838  
Loans receivable     11,220,721     11,691,470     11,955,743     11,384,982     10,869,710  
Allowance for credit losses     (245,473 )   (248,224 )   (238,340 )   (228,923 )   (102,122 )
Loans receivable, net     10,975,248     11,443,246     11,717,403     11,156,059     10,767,588  
Bank premises and equipment, net     278,614     280,364     279,498     281,795     280,103  
Foreclosed assets held for sale     4,420     4,322     6,292     8,204     9,143  
Cash value of life insurance     103,519     102,989     102,443     103,120     102,562  
Accrued interest receivable     60,528     72,599     80,274     50,295     45,086  
Deferred tax asset, net     70,249     75,167     74,333     77,110     44,301  
Goodwill     973,025     973,025     973,025     973,025     958,408  
Core deposit and other intangibles     30,728     32,149     33,569     35,055     36,572  
Other assets     164,904     160,660     174,908     177,634     213,845  
Total assets   $ 16,398,804   $ 16,549,758   $ 16,895,406   $ 15,531,732   $ 15,032,047  
                                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                
                                 
Liabilities                                
Deposits:                                
Demand and non-interest-bearing   $ 3,266,753   $ 3,207,967   $ 3,413,727   $ 2,425,036   $ 2,367,091  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     8,212,240     8,011,200     7,970,979     7,149,644     6,933,964  
Time deposits     1,246,797     1,718,299     1,793,230     1,940,234     1,977,328  
Total deposits     12,725,790     12,937,466     13,177,936     11,514,914     11,278,383  
Federal funds purchased     -     -     -     -     5,000  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     168,931     158,447     162,858     126,884     143,727  
FHLB and other borrowed funds     400,000     403,428     531,432     951,436     621,439  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     127,999     139,485     161,095     138,479     102,410  
Subordinated debentures     370,326     370,133     369,939     369,748     369,557  
Total liabilities     13,793,046     14,008,959     14,403,260     13,101,461     12,520,516  
                                 
Stockholders' equity                                
Common stock     1,651     1,652     1,652     1,651     1,664  
Capital surplus     1,520,617     1,520,103     1,518,631     1,516,151     1,537,091  
Retained earnings     1,039,370     980,699     932,856     891,498     956,555  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     44,120     38,345     39,007     20,971     16,221  
Total stockholders' equity     2,605,758     2,540,799     2,492,146     2,430,271     2,511,531  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 16,398,804   $ 16,549,758   $ 16,895,406   $ 15,531,732   $ 15,032,047  
                                 

Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

    Quarter Ended   Year Ended  
    Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Dec. 31,   Dec. 31,  
(In thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
                                             
Interest income                                            
Loans   $ 153,407   $ 154,787   $ 158,996   $ 158,148   $ 161,211   $ 625,338   $ 658,345  
Investment securities                                            
Taxable     6,900     7,227     8,693     9,776     9,707     32,596     41,406  
Tax-exempt     4,979     4,367     3,698     3,114     3,260     16,158     13,015  
Deposits - other banks     270     252     211     1,116     949     1,849     5,188  
Federal funds sold     -     -     -     21     5     21     34  
Total interest income     165,556     166,633     171,598     172,175     175,132     675,962     717,988  
                                             
Interest expense                                            
Interest on deposits     10,596     13,200     15,116     24,198     26,823     63,110     114,104  
Federal funds purchased     -     -     -     13     33     13     54  
FHLB borrowed funds     1,917     2,235     2,656     2,698     2,686     9,506     17,209  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     208     237     260     462     652     1,167     2,544  
Subordinated debentures     4,810     4,823     4,899     5,079     5,155     19,611     20,860  
Total interest expense     17,531     20,495     22,931     32,450     35,349     93,407     154,771  
                                             
Net interest income     148,025     146,138     148,667     139,725     139,783     582,555     563,217  
                                             
Provision for credit loss - loans     -     14,000     11,441     76,672     -     102,113     1,325  
Provision for credit loss - acquired loans     -     -     -     9,309     -     9,309     -  
Provision for credit loss - investment securities     -     -     -     842     -     842     -  
Total credit loss expense     -     14,000     11,441     86,823     -     112,264     1,325  
                                             
Net interest income after provision for credit
losses 		    148,025     132,138     137,226     52,902     139,783     470,291     561,892  
                                             
Non-interest income                                            
Service charges on deposit accounts     5,544     4,910     4,296     6,631     6,778     21,381     25,930  
Other service charges and fees     8,425     8,539     7,666     6,056     10,636     30,686     34,086  
Trust fees     420     378     397     438     390     1,633     1,566  
Mortgage lending income     10,071     10,177     6,196     2,621     3,801     29,065     14,303  
Insurance commissions     366     271     533     678     551     1,848     2,278  
Increase in cash value of life insurance     534     548     558     560     562     2,200     2,752  
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other     967     3,433     230     7,842     1,952     12,472     7,707  
Gain on SBA loans     304     -     -     341     686     645     1,573  
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net     217     (27 )   54     82     35     326     (3 )
Gain on OREO, net     150     470     235     277     159     1,132     757  
Loss on securities, net     -     -     -     -     (2 )   -     (2 )
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities     4,271     (1,350 )   919     (5,818 )   -     (1,978 )   -  
Other income     2,616     2,602     3,939     3,219     2,481     12,376     8,569  
Total non-interest income     33,885     29,951     25,023     22,927     28,029     111,786     99,516  
                                             
Non-interest expense                                            
Salaries and employee benefits     43,022     41,511     40,088     39,329     38,446     163,950     154,177  
Occupancy and equipment     9,801     9,566     10,172     8,873     8,729     38,412     35,452  
Data processing expense     5,171     4,921     4,614     4,326     4,294     19,032     16,161  
Other operating expenses     16,247     15,714     25,298     25,721     19,873     82,980     69,997  
Total non-interest expense     74,241     71,712     80,172     78,249     71,342     304,374     275,787  
                                             
Income (loss) before income taxes     107,669     90,377     82,077     (2,420 )   96,470     277,703     385,621  
Income tax expense (benefit)     25,875     21,057     19,250     (2,927 )   23,208     63,255     96,082  
Net income   $ 81,794   $ 69,320   $ 62,827   $ 507   $ 73,262   $ 214,448   $ 289,539  
                                             

Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)

    Quarter Ended   Year Ended  
    Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Dec. 31,   Dec. 31,  
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
                                             
PER SHARE DATA                                            
                                             
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.50   $ 0.42   $ 0.38   $ -   $ 0.44   $ 1.30   $ 1.73  
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense and BOLI redemption tax (non-GAAP)(1)     0.48     0.47     0.47     0.43     0.44     1.85     1.74  
Basic earnings per common share     0.50     0.42     0.38     -     0.44     1.30     1.73  
Dividends per share - common     0.1400     0.1300     0.1300     0.1300     0.1300     0.5300     0.5100  
Book value per common share     15.78     15.38     15.09     14.72     15.10     15.78     15.10  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)     9.70     9.30     8.99     8.61     9.12     9.70     9.12  
                                             
STOCK INFORMATION                                            
                                             
Average common shares outstanding     165,119     165,200     165,163     166,014     166,696     165,373     167,804  
Average diluted shares outstanding     165,119     165,200     165,163     166,014     166,696     165,373     167,804  
End of period common shares outstanding     165,095     165,163     165,206     165,148     166,373     165,095     166,373  
                                             
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS                                            
                                             
Return on average assets     1.97 %   1.66 %   1.55 %   0.01 %   1.94 %   1.33 %   1.93 %
Return on average assets excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense and BOLI redemption tax: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)     1.90 %   1.88 %   1.93 %   1.88 %   1.94 %   1.90 %   1.94 %
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization
(non-GAAP)(1) 		    2.13 %   1.80 %   1.68 %   0.05 %   2.12 %   1.45 %   2.10 %
Return on average common equity     12.72 %   10.97 %   10.27 %   0.08 %   11.71 %   8.57 %   12.01 %
Return on average common equity excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense and BOLI redemption tax: (ROE, as adjusted)
(non-GAAP)(1) 		    12.23 %   12.39 %   12.77 %   11.48 %   11.68 %   12.22 %   12.11 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)     20.96 %   18.29 %   17.40 %   0.14 %   19.55 %   14.31 %   20.49 %
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)     21.22 %   18.56 %   17.70 %   0.44 %   19.86 %   14.59 %   20.83 %
Return on average tangible common equity excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense and BOLI redemption tax: (ROTCE, as adjusted)
(non-GAAP)(1) 		    20.15 %   20.66 %   21.63 %   19.22 %   19.51 %   20.41 %   20.67 %
                                             

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)

    Quarter Ended   Year Ended  
(Dollars and shares in thousands,   Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Dec. 31,   Dec. 31,  
except per share data)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
                                             
                                             
Efficiency ratio     39.64 %   39.56 %   44.93 %   46.82 %   41.26 %   42.63 %   40.34 %
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)     40.67 %   40.08 %   39.38 %   41.37 %   41.14 %   40.36 %   40.55 %
Net interest margin - FTE     4.00 %   3.92 %   4.11 %   4.22 %   4.24 %   4.02 %   4.29 %
Net interest margin - FTE, excluding PPP loans
(non-GAAP)(1) 		    3.97 %   3.98 %   4.16 %   4.22 %   4.24 %   4.04 %   4.29 %
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment   $ 1,778   $ 1,576   $ 1,434   $ 1,227   $ 1,322   $ 6,015   $ 5,255  
Total revenue (net)     181,910     176,089     173,690     162,652     167,812     694,341     662,733  
Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit
losses and unfunded commitment expense (PPNR)
(non-GAAP)(1) 		    107,669     104,377     102,732     92,178     96,470     406,956     386,946  
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)     59.19 %   51.32 %   47.25 %   -1.49 %   57.49 %   40.00 %   58.19 %
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage)
(PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 		    59.19 %   59.28 %   59.15 %   56.67 %   57.49 %   58.61 %   58.39 %
Net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense     81,794     79,661     78,084     70,382     73,262     309,921     290,522  
Return on average assets (pre-tax net income,
excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded
commitment expense) (non-GAAP)(1) 		    2.60 %   2.50 %   2.53 %   2.45 %   2.56 %   2.52 %   2.57 %
Return on average assets, excluding provision
for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense
(non-GAAP)(1) 		    1.97 %   1.91 %   1.92 %   1.87 %   1.94 %   1.92 %   1.93 %
Total purchase accounting accretion     5,736     6,957     7,036     7,647     9,133     27,376     35,890  
Average purchase accounting loan discounts     49,563     55,835     62,822     69,365     91,869     59,406     114,521  
                                             
                                             
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES                                            
                                             
Advertising   $ 1,076   $ 902   $ 795   $ 1,226   $ 1,340   $ 3,999   $ 4,687  
Merger and acquisition expenses     -     -     -     711     -     711     -  
Amortization of intangibles     1,421     1,420     1,486     1,517     1,565     5,844     6,324  
Electronic banking expense     2,282     2,426     2,054     1,715     1,870     8,477     7,525  
Directors' fees     359     429     412     424     396     1,624     1,602  
Due from bank service charges     254     259     239     223     289     975     1,081  
FDIC and state assessment     1,493     1,607     1,846     1,548     1,635     6,494     4,468  
Hurricane expense     -     -     -     -     -     -     897  
Insurance     795     766     711     746     790     3,018     2,846  
Legal and accounting     790     1,235     1,278     919     1,633     4,222     5,017  
Other professional fees     1,528     1,661     1,735     3,226     3,189     8,150     10,213  
Operating supplies     440     460     553     535     469     1,988     2,021  
Postage     315     328     313     327     327     1,283     1,266  
Telephone     347     321     310     324     312     1,302     1,210  
Unfunded commitments     -     -     9,214     7,775     -     16,989     -  
Other expense     5,147     3,900     4,352     4,505     6,058     17,904     20,840  
                                             
Total other operating expenses   $ 16,247   $ 15,714   $ 25,298   $ 25,721   $ 19,873   $ 82,980   $ 69,997  
                                             

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)

    Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019  
                                 
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS                                
                                 
Total loans to total deposits     88.17 %   90.37 %   90.73 %   98.87 %   96.38 %
Common equity to assets     15.89 %   15.35 %   14.75 %   15.65 %   16.71 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)     10.41 %   9.88 %   9.35 %   9.79 %   10.80 %
                                 
LOANS RECEIVABLE                                
                                 
Real estate                                
Commercial real estate loans                                
Non-farm/non-residential   $ 4,429,060   $ 4,342,141   $ 4,325,795   $ 4,357,007   $ 4,412,769  
Construction/land development     1,562,298     1,748,928     1,818,151     1,892,394     1,776,689  
Agricultural     114,431     89,476     105,554     89,630     88,400  
Residential real estate loans                                
Residential 1-4 family     1,536,257     1,665,628     1,730,716     1,775,610     1,819,221  
Multifamily residential     536,538     491,380     482,635     411,960     488,278  
Total real estate     8,178,584     8,337,553     8,462,851     8,526,601     8,585,357  
Consumer     864,690     883,568     851,344     852,174     511,909  
Commercial and industrial     1,896,442     2,161,818     2,228,816     1,759,752     1,528,003  
Agricultural     66,869     85,365     80,023     64,582     63,644  
Other     214,136     223,166     332,709     181,873     180,797  
Loans receivable   $ 11,220,721   $ 11,691,470   $ 11,955,743   $ 11,384,982   $ 10,869,710  
                                 
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (included in total
loans receivable)		     691,747     848,745     848,628     -     -  
                                 
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES                                
                                 
Balance, beginning of period   $ 248,224   $ 238,340   $ 228,923   $ 102,122   $ 104,304  
Impact of adopting ASC 326     -     -     -     43,988     -  
Allowance for credit losses on acquired loans     -     -     -     357     -  
Loans charged off     3,040     4,599     2,582     4,265     2,631  
Recoveries of loans previously charged off     289     483     558     740     449  
Net loans (recovered)/charged off     2,751     4,116     2,024     3,525     2,182  
Provision for credit loss - loans     -     14,000     11,441     76,672     -  
Provision for credit loss - acquired loans     -     -     -     9,309     -  
Total credit loss expense excluding provision for
credit loss - investment securities		     -     14,000     11,441     85,981     -  
Balance, end of period   $ 245,473   $ 248,224   $ 238,340   $ 228,923   $ 102,122  
                                 
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans     0.10 %   0.14 %   0.07 %   0.13 %   0.08 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     2.19 %   2.12 %   1.99 %   2.01 %   0.94 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans     2.33 %   2.29 %   2.15 %   2.01 %   0.94 %
                                 
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS                                
                                 
Non-performing loans                                
Non-accrual loans   $ 64,528   $ 65,148   $ 52,074   $ 52,131   $ 47,607  
Loans past due 90 days or more     9,610     8,635     7,824     7,760     7,238  
Total non-performing loans     74,138     73,783     59,898     59,891     54,845  
Other non-performing assets                                
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net     4,420     4,322     6,292     8,204     9,143  
Other non-performing assets     -     247     247     447     447  
Total other non-performing assets     4,420     4,569     6,539     8,651     9,590  
Total non-performing assets   $ 78,558   $ 78,352   $ 66,437   $ 68,542   $ 64,435  
                                 
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans     331.10 %   336.42 %   397.91 %   382.23 %   186.20 %
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.66 %   0.63 %   0.50 %   0.53 %   0.50 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.48 %   0.47 %   0.39 %   0.44 %   0.43 %
                                 

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2020     September 30, 2020  
    Average   Income/   Yield/     Average   Income/   Yield/  
(Dollars in thousands)   Balance   Expense   Rate     Balance   Expense   Rate  
                                     
ASSETS                                    
Earning assets                                    
Interest-bearing balances due from banks   $ 1,029,047   $ 270   0.10 %   $ 926,754   $ 252   0.11 %
Federal funds sold     5     -   0.00 %     124     -   0.00 %
Investment securities - taxable     1,615,214     6,900   1.70 %     1,618,058     7,227   1.78 %
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE     798,402     6,550   3.26 %     672,067     5,731   3.39 %
Loans receivable - FTE     11,457,713     153,614   5.33 %     11,758,143     154,999   5.24 %
Total interest-earning assets     14,900,381     167,334   4.47 %     14,975,146     168,209   4.47 %
Non-earning assets     1,592,685                 1,619,349            
Total assets   $ 16,493,066               $ 16,594,495            
                                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                                    
Liabilities                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities                                    
Savings and interest-bearing transaction
accounts		   $ 8,109,111   $ 5,813   0.29 %   $ 7,937,412   $ 6,651   0.33 %
Time deposits     1,483,049     4,783   1.28 %     1,745,279     6,549   1.49 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     9,592,160     10,596   0.44 %     9,682,691     13,200   0.54 %
Federal funds purchased     -     -   0.00 %     -     -   0.00 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase     156,198     208   0.53 %     157,172     237   0.60 %
FHLB borrowed funds     400,001     1,917   1.91 %     464,799     2,235   1.91 %
Subordinated debentures     370,232     4,810   5.17 %     370,038     4,823   5.19 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     10,518,591     17,531   0.66 %     10,674,700     20,495   0.76 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities                                    
Non-interest bearing deposits     3,279,708                 3,259,501            
Other liabilities     137,516                 146,502            
Total liabilities     13,935,815                 14,080,703            
Shareholders' equity     2,557,251                 2,513,792            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 16,493,066               $ 16,594,495            
Net interest spread               3.81 %               3.71 %
Net interest income and margin - FTE         $ 149,803   4.00 %         $ 147,714   3.92 %
                                     

Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)

    Year Ended  
    December 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
    Average   Income/   Yield/     Average   Income/   Yield/  
(Dollars in thousands)   Balance   Expense   Rate     Balance   Expense   Rate  
                                     
ASSETS                                    
Earning assets                                    
Interest-bearing balances due from banks   $ 921,189   $ 1,849   0.20 %   $ 254,548   $ 5,188   2.04 %
Federal funds sold     1,330     21   1.58 %     1,421     34   2.39 %
Investment securities - taxable     1,653,159     32,596   1.97 %     1,663,512     41,406   2.49 %
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE     577,444     21,263   3.68 %     379,232     17,026   4.49 %
Loans receivable - FTE     11,504,123     626,249   5.44 %     10,961,599     659,589   6.02 %
Total interest-earning assets     14,657,245     681,978   4.65 %     13,260,312     723,243   5.45 %
Non-earning assets     1,480,049                 1,768,188            
Total assets   $ 16,137,294               $ 15,028,500            
                                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                                    
Liabilities                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities                                    
Savings and interest-bearing transaction
accounts		   $ 7,686,621   $ 36,085   0.47 %   $ 6,674,493   $ 77,194   1.16 %
Time deposits     1,756,138     27,026   1.54 %     1,972,040     36,910   1.87 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     9,442,759     63,111   0.67 %     8,646,533     114,104   1.32 %
Federal funds purchased     1,557     13   0.83 %     2,895     54   1.87 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase     151,573     1,167   0.77 %     149,665     2,544   1.70 %
FHLB borrowed funds     534,608     9,506   1.78 %     848,969     17,209   2.03 %
Subordinated debentures     369,943     19,611   5.30 %     369,175     20,860   5.65 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     10,500,440     93,408   0.89 %     10,017,237     154,771   1.55 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities                                    
Non-interest bearing deposits     2,998,560                 2,489,254            
Other liabilities     135,094                 111,156            
Total liabilities     13,634,094                 12,617,647            
Shareholders' equity     2,503,200                 2,410,853            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 16,137,294               $ 15,028,500            
Net interest spread               3.76 %               3.90 %
Net interest income and margin - FTE         $ 588,570   4.02 %         $ 568,472   4.29 %
                                     

Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

    Quarter Ended   Year Ended  
(Dollars and shares in thousands,   Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Dec. 31,   Dec. 31,  
except per share data)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
                                             
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED                                            
                                             
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)   $ 81,794   $ 69,320   $ 62,827   $ 507   $ 73,262   $ 214,448   $ 289,539  
Pre-tax adjustments                                            
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities     (4,271 )   1,350     (919 )   5,818     -     1,978     -  
Special dividend from equity investment     -     (3,181 )   -     (7,004 )   (861 )   (10,185 )   (2,995 )
Provision for credit losses     -     14,000     11,441     86,823     -     112,264     1,325  
Branch write-off expense     -     -     981     -     -     981     -  
Unfunded commitment expense     -     -     9,214     7,775     -     16,989     -  
Outsourced special project expense     -     -     -     1,092     631     1,092     1,531  
Merger and acquisition expenses     -     -     -     711     -     711     -  
FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit     -     -     -     -     -     -     (2,291 )
Hurricane expenses     -     -     -     -     -     -     897  
Total pre-tax adjustments     (4,271 )   12,169     20,717     95,215     (230 )   123,830     (1,533 )
Tax-effect of adjustments     (1,116 )   3,181     5,414     24,884     (59 )   32,363     (396 )
Adjustments after-tax     (3,155 )   8,988     15,303     70,331     (171 )   91,467     (1,137 )
BOLI redemption tax     -     -     -     -     -     -     3,667  
Total adjustments after-tax (B)     (3,155 )   8,988     15,303     70,331     (171 )   91,467     2,530  
Earnings, as adjusted (C)   $ 78,639   $ 78,308   $ 78,130   $ 70,838   $ 73,091   $ 305,915   $ 292,069  
                                             
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)     165,119     165,200     165,163     166,014     166,696     165,373     167,804  
                                             
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D)   $ 0.50   $ 0.42   $ 0.38   $ -   $ 0.44   $ 1.30   $ 1.73  
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)     (0.02 )   0.05     0.09     0.43     -     0.55     0.01  
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense and BOLI redemption tax: (C/D)   $ 0.48   $ 0.47   $ 0.47   $ 0.43   $ 0.44   $ 1.85   $ 1.74  
                                             
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                                            
                                             
Return on average assets: (A/G)     1.97 %   1.66 %   1.55 %   0.01 %   1.94 %   1.33 %   1.93 %
Return on average assets excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense and BOLI redemption tax: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+F)/G)     1.90 %   1.88 %   1.93 %   1.88 %   1.94 %   1.90 %   1.94 %
Return on average assets (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense): (B/G)     2.60 %   2.50 %   2.53 %   2.45 %   2.56 %   2.52 %   2.57 %
Return on average assets, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense: (C/G)     1.97 %   1.91 %   1.92 %   1.87 %   1.94 %   1.92 %   1.93 %
Return on average assets excluding intangible
amortization: ((A+E)/(G-H))		     2.13 %   1.80 %   1.68 %   0.05 %   2.12 %   1.45 %   2.10 %
                                             
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)   $ 81,794   $ 69,320   $ 62,827   $ 507   $ 73,262   $ 214,448   $ 289,539  
Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (B)   $ 107,669   $ 104,377   $ 102,732   $ 92,178   $ 96,470   $ 406,956   $ 386,946  
Net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (C)   $ 81,794   $ 79,661   $ 78,084   $ 70,382   $ 73,262   $ 309,921   $ 290,522  
Amortization of intangibles (D)     1,421     1,420     1,486     1,517     1,565     5,844     6,324  
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (E)     1,049     1,049     1,098     1,121     1,161     4,317     4,691  
Adjustments after-tax (F)     (3,155 )   8,988     15,303     70,331     (171 )   91,467     2,530  
Average assets (G)     16,493,066     16,594,495     16,319,206     15,133,475     14,944,368     16,137,294     15,028,500  
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (H)     1,004,432     1,005,864     1,007,307     999,004     995,721     1,004,157     998,090  
                                             

Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

    Quarter Ended   Year Ended  
    Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31     Dec. 31,   Dec. 31,  
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019     2020   2019  
                                               
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY                                              
                                               
Return on average common equity: (A/D)     12.72 %   10.97 %   10.27 %   0.08 %   11.71 %     8.57 %   12.01 %
Return on average common equity excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense and BOLI redemption tax: (ROE, as adjusted)
((A+C)/D)		     12.23 %   12.39 %   12.77 %   11.48 %   11.68 %     12.22 %   12.11 %
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))     20.96 %   18.29 %   17.40 %   0.14 %   19.55 %     14.31 %   20.49 %
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))     21.22 %   18.56 %   17.70 %   0.44 %   19.86 %     14.59 %   20.83 %
Return on average tangible common equity excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, provision for credit losses, branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, FDIC Small
Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense and BOLI redemption tax: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))		     20.15 %   20.66 %   21.63 %   19.22 %   19.51 %     20.41 %   20.67 %
                                               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)   $ 81,794   $ 69,320   $ 62,827   $ 507   $ 73,262     $ 214,448   $ 289,539  
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)     82,843     70,369     63,925     1,628     74,423       218,765     294,230  
Adjustments after-tax (C)     (3,155 )   8,988     15,303     70,331     (171 )     91,467     2,530  
Average common equity (D)     2,557,251     2,513,792     2,459,941     2,481,104     2,482,406       2,503,200     2,410,853  
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (E)     1,004,432     1,005,864     1,007,307     999,004     995,721       1,004,157     998,090  
                                               
EFFICIENCY RATIO                                              
                                               
Efficiency ratio: ((C-E)/(A+B+D))     39.64 %   39.56 %   44.93 %   46.82 %   41.26 %     42.63 %   40.34 %
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((C-E-G)/(A+B+D-F))     40.67 %   40.08 %   39.38 %   41.37 %   41.14 %     40.36 %   40.55 %
                                               
Net interest income (A)   $ 148,025   $ 146,138   $ 148,667   $ 139,725   $ 139,783     $ 582,555   $ 563,217  
Non-interest income (B)     33,885     29,951     25,023     22,927     28,029       111,786     99,516  
Non-interest expense (C)     74,241     71,712     80,172     78,249     71,342       304,374     275,787  
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (D)     1,778     1,576     1,434     1,227     1,322       6,015     5,255  
Amortization of intangibles (E)     1,421     1,420     1,486     1,517     1,565       5,844     6,324  
                                               
Adjustments:                                              
Non-interest income:                                              
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities   $ 4,271   $ (1,350 ) $ 919   $ (5,818 ) $ -     $ (1,978 ) $ -  
Gain (loss) on OREO     150     470     235     277     159       1,132     757  
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net     217     (27 )   54     82     35       326     (3 )
Special dividend from equity investment     -     3,181     -     7,004     861       10,185     2,995  
Gain (loss) on securities     -     -     -     -     (2 )     -     (2 )
Total non-interest income adjustments (F)   $ 4,638   $ 2,274   $ 1,208   $ 1,545   $ 1,053     $ 9,665   $ 3,747  
                                               
Non-interest expense:                                              
Branch write-off expense   $ -   $ -   $ 981   $ -   $ -     $ 981   $ -  
Unfunded commitment expense     -     -     9,214     7,775     -       16,989     -  
FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit     -     -     -     -     -       -     (2,291 )
Merger Expenses     -     -     -     711     -       711     -  
Hurricane damage expense     -     -     -     -     -       -     897  
Outsourced special project expense     -     -     -     1,092     631       1,092     1,531  
Total non-interest expense adjustments (G)   $ -   $ -   $ 10,195   $ 9,578   $ 631     $ 19,773   $ 137  
                                               
ANNUALIZED NET INTEREST MARGIN                                              
                                               
Net interest margin: A/C     4.00 %   3.92 %   4.11 %   4.22 %   4.24 %     4.02 %   4.29 %
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP): B/D     3.97 %   3.98 %   4.16 %   4.22 %   4.24 %     4.04 %   4.29 %
                                               
Net interest income - FTE (A)   $ 149,803   $ 147,714   $ 150,101   $ 140,952   $ 141,105     $ 588,570   $ 568,472  
PPP loan interest & discount accretion income     8,841     5,943     4,450     -     -       19,234     -  
Net interest income - FTE, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (B)   $ 140,962   $ 141,771   $ 145,651   $ 140,952   $ 141,105     $ 569,336   $ 568,472  
                                               
Average interest-earning assets (C)   $ 14,900,381   $ 14,975,146   $ 14,678,465   $ 13,428,700   $ 13,188,508     $ 14,657,245   $ 13,260,312  
Average PPP loans     775,861     821,977     585,946     -     -       547,328     -  
Average interest-earning assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (D)   $ 14,124,520   $ 14,153,169   $ 14,092,519   $ 13,428,700   $ 13,188,508     $ 14,109,917   $ 13,260,312  
                                               

Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

    Quarter Ended   Year Ended  
(Dollars and shares in thousands,   Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31   Dec. 31,   Dec. 31,  
except per share data)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
                                             
Pre-tax net income   $ 107,669   $ 90,377   $ 82,077   $ (2,420 ) $ 96,470   $ 277,703   $ 385,621  
Provision for credit losses     -     14,000     11,441     86,823     -     112,264     1,325  
Unfunded commitment expense     -     -     9,214     7,775     -     16,989     -  
Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit
losses and unfunded commitment expense
(PPNR) (A)		   $ 107,669   $ 104,377   $ 102,732   $ 92,178   $ 96,470   $ 406,956   $ 386,946  
                                             
Total revenue (net) (B)     181,910     176,089     173,690     162,652     167,812     694,341     662,733  
                                             
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)     59.19 %   51.32 %   47.25 %   -1.49 %   57.49 %   40.00 %   58.19 %
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage)
(PPNR to total revenue (net))		     59.19 %   59.28 %   59.15 %   56.67 %   57.49 %   58.61 %   58.39 %
                                             
    Quarter Ended              
                                             
    Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,              
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019              
                                             
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER
COMMON SHARE 		                                           
                                             
Book value per common share: (A/B)   $ 15.78   $ 15.38   $ 15.09   $ 14.72   $ 15.10              
Tangible book value per common share:
((A-C-D)/B)		     9.70     9.30     8.99     8.61     9.12              
                                             
Total stockholders' equity (A)   $ 2,605,758   $ 2,540,799   $ 2,492,146   $ 2,430,271   $ 2,511,531              
End of period common shares outstanding (B)     165,095     165,163     165,206     165,148     166,373              
Goodwill (C)     973,025     973,025     973,025     973,025     958,408              
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)     30,728     32,149     33,569     35,055     36,572              
                                             
                                             
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
TO TANGIBLE ASSETS 		                                           
                                             
Equity to assets: (B/A)     15.89 %   15.35 %   14.75 %   15.65 %   16.71 %            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))		     10.41 %   9.88 %   9.35 %   9.79 %   10.80 %            
                                             
Total assets (A)   $ 16,398,804   $ 16,549,758   $ 16,895,406   $ 15,531,732   $ 15,032,047              
Total stockholders' equity (B)     2,605,758     2,540,799     2,492,146     2,430,271     2,511,531              
Goodwill (C)     973,025     973,025     973,025     973,025     958,408              
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)     30,728     32,149     33,569     35,055     36,572              

