Mission Sisters Who Work Expands Scholarship Program for Young Women and Unveils New Company Name
Nonprofit helps remove barriers with scholarships and mentoring for young women pursuing education in science, tech, engineering, mathematics and now, the arts
The more we began working with young women in STEM, the more we saw the many positive influences the arts play in their career development.”DES MOINES, IA, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Mission Sisters Who Work, a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit, completes its third year of operation it seeks to provide even greater support to those it serves. Last month with the support of its company advisors, board members voted to expand its scholarship programs for often overlooked young women and girls pursuing STEM careers to STEAM. Additionally, with the reframed focus, it was determined that a new name was also in order.
— Cheryl O'Donoghue, CEO and Co-Founder, Aspire2STEAM.org
“The more we began working with young women in STEM, the more we saw the many positive influences the arts play in their career development,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, co-founder and CEO of the newly named Aspire2STEAM.org. “STEAM aims to strengthen STEM-focused programs. The reality is as technology replaces repetitive, task-based work across all industries, humans are left to take on jobs that require creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration more than ever before and the arts have long sought to help develop those abilities.”
O’Donoghue believes that the full spectrum of education that falls under the umbrella of the arts, from ethics, music, and digital arts to political science, anthropology, and journalism, can enhance a woman’s ability to contribute more fully throughout her career. “STEAM is a philosophy that is already supported in traditional K-12 and post-secondary educational systems,” O’Donoghue added. “It seeks to fortify the foundation of STEM, teaching skills and subjects in a way that better prepares students for real-life on-the-job experiences.”
What makes the Aspire2STEAM scholarship program unique is that awards are given to young women and girls representing all types of students who have a dream to better themselves and the world around them. Included are traditional and non-traditional, as well as full-time and part-time students and GPA and test scores are not the exclusive focus. Aspire2STEAM awards three different categories of STEAM-related scholarships—1) scholarships for special training (including after-school and summer programs), 2) scholarships for certification programs (including health sciences, technology, electro-mechanical, among many other STEAM-focused certifications) and 3) scholarships for college (2-year and 4-year) education.
Multiple scholarships may be awarded in each category. Scholarships range from $500 to $1,000 and are awarded throughout the year.
Learn more about Aspire2STEAM.org and apply online today.
Aspire2STEAM.org (formerly known as Mission Sisters Who Work) was founded on the belief that when you give young women and girls access to an education and mentoring to become self-empowered, you lift them up, those around them…and ultimately the world. Donations fund scholarships for women and girls experiencing financial and opportunity barriers as they complete their STEAM-related education.
Also, 100 percent of all royalties earned from books written by Aspire2STEAM.org co-founder and CEO, Cheryl O’Donoghue, including How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader, How to Be a Woman in Technology and How to Be a Woman in Business are donated to Aspire2STEAM.
Buy a book on Amazon and/or donate now at Aspire2STEAM.org/donate/. Your kindness is a catalyst for change and empowerment for the young women and girls we serve.
