School Publishes Online Learning Best Practises

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Canada’s oldest e-learning schools is sharing how it achieves one of Canada’s highest graduation rates for Indigenous students.

“Best practises for online education are needed due to the dramatic increase in online education brought about by Covid-19,” says Mavis Sacher, head of school for SCcyber E-Learning Community.

The school has published an article based on its 20 years of e-learning experience, sharing tips for teaching practises, curriculum development and presentation, and school policies.

“We are pleased to be able to share these strategies with others,” says Sacher. “We believe high school graduation rates could increase across Canada for Indigenous students by applying these teaching practices.”

SCcyber E-Learning Community is Canada’s first online school tailored to Indigenous learners. Since 2000, the school has conducted more than 20,000 grade 7-12 classes at more than 64 different sites. It has received several provincial, national and international awards for its innovations in education.

The article can be viewed on the SCcyber.net website at https://tinyurl.com/y5rhsaqj where other school information can also be found.





For more information:

Mavis Sacher

Head of School, SCcyber E-Learning Community,

Calgary, Alberta

administration@sccyber.net

403-872-0487



