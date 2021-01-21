Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,323 in the last 365 days.

School Publishes Online Learning Best Practises

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Canada’s oldest e-learning schools is sharing how it achieves one of Canada’s highest graduation rates for Indigenous students.

“Best practises for online education are needed due to the dramatic increase in online education brought about by Covid-19,” says Mavis Sacher, head of school for SCcyber E-Learning Community.

The school has published an article based on its 20 years of e-learning experience, sharing tips for teaching practises, curriculum development and presentation, and school policies.

“We are pleased to be able to share these strategies with others,” says Sacher. “We believe high school graduation rates could increase across Canada for Indigenous students by applying these teaching practices.”

SCcyber E-Learning Community is Canada’s first online school tailored to Indigenous learners. Since 2000, the school has conducted more than 20,000 grade 7-12 classes at more than 64 different sites. It has received several provincial, national and international awards for its innovations in education.

The article can be viewed on the SCcyber.net website at https://tinyurl.com/y5rhsaqj where other school information can also be found.

For more information:
Mavis Sacher
Head of School, SCcyber E-Learning Community,
Calgary, Alberta
administration@sccyber.net
403-872-0487

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

School Publishes Online Learning Best Practises

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.