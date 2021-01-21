Marijuana Strategic Ventures Appoints Arman Tabatabaei to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- BONSALL, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecurCapital Holdings Corp. (OTC: CQER) (“CQER” or the “Company”) today announces the appointment of Arman Tabatabaei to its board of directors as an independent board member.



“Our goal is to select Board Members who have extensive experience and specialized backgrounds in the Cannabis industry, and Arman has developed a significant history in analyzing and revamping operations of expanding companies,” said James Hancock, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “He will be a key decision maker in the selection of companies for our strategic subsidiary pool. Arman’s role will be to analyze and assist the management teams of all of our subsidiary companies during their incubation, growth and expansion,” continued Hancock.

Tabatabaei has deep management experience within the Cannabis industry. He has consulted with large publicly traded corporations, which includes working on growth initiatives with Cannabis Strategic Ventures, and improving operations at Sugarmade, Inc. Tabatabaei is founder and Chairman of Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC: CBGL). With more than 17 years of management experience, he has earned a solid reputation for taking a numbers-based analytical approach to the management of organizations which have proven significant positive results. Tabatabaei holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Global Business with an additional post-graduate work in predictive analysis and a Bachelor of Science with an emphasis on mathematics and physics.

“I am grateful to have the confidence of the Company to appoint me to the Board. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and the Company’s management to advance the Company’s strategic and growth expansion goals,” said Mr. Tabatabaei.

The Company is in the process of completing a name change with FINRA to Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. and completing the necessary steps for filing an S1 registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission and uplisting to a higher exchange.

About SecurCapital Holdings Corp. (Marijuana Strategic Ventures)

Headquartered in Bonsall, California, SecurCapital Holdings Corp. is a new public company founded by cannabis industry professionals with many years of experience. The goal is to create a strategically aligned conglomerate of multinational marijuana focused companies that support the vertical and horizontal business objectives of the Company.

