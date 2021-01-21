Healthwise and MHK Partner to Reach More People With Health Education

Seamless integration provides extensive health education support to care managers and members

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, and MHK, a leading healthcare technology provider for health plans and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), have announced a strategic partnership. MHK will integrate their CareProminence™ platform with the Healthwise® Care Management Solution. Together, the companies will make it easier for care teams to engage members with meaningful health education that drives behavior change, improves members’ health, and reduces costs for health plans.



The Healthwise–MHK partnership is a powerful combination. Given the strength of both companies’ core competencies, the healthcare organizations they serve stand to gain from this collaboration. Healthwise offers thousands of interactive, unbiased, action-oriented health education materials that instruct and engage people about their health conditions. The MHK CareProminence platform offers health plans and PBMs an integrated, cloud-based technology to improve compliance, efficiency, quality, and care across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial lines of business.

MHK will use the Healthwise Care Management Solution as part of their CareProminence platform, which will increase clinician efficiency by integrating health education into the workflow. Directly from the Healthwise application, care managers can easily provide educational materials for members via mail or digital delivery. This timely delivery means members are more likely to use the health education and take action. Care managers can also see a member’s engagement, activity, and progress in Healthwise education programs.

It’s more important than ever in today’s healthcare environment to get the right health education in front of care managers and members when they need it most. Educated patients are more involved in care, make more informed decisions, and report higher satisfaction with their care.1, 2

“Backed by behavior-change science, Healthwise education offers enormous potential to reduce the expense of chronic disease, hospital readmissions, nonadherence to prescriptions, and other real risks,” said Dave Mink, Chief Client Officer at Healthwise. “Together with MHK, we’re adding health education to the case management workflow, so we can greatly improve health outcomes and reduce costs.”

“Our partnership with Healthwise further supports MHK’s vision to revolutionize healthcare,” commented Natalie Dougherty, Senior Vice President of Product and Innovation at MHK. “Through the integration of CareProminence and Healthwise, care managers will be able to put critical information into the hands of their members. This will help improve member health literacy, and in turn, that education will help members to make better decisions and improve their health.”

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, is a nonprofit organization that empowers people to live their healthiest lives. More than 2 billion times, people have turned to Healthwise information to help navigate their unique health journeys with confidence. Leading hospitals, EMR providers, health plans, care management companies, health websites, and technology innovators partner with Healthwise to provide the world’s best health information—and achieve better outcomes for patients and businesses. Learn more at healthwise.org or call 1.800.706.9646.

About MHK

MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, is a medical house of knowledge, where care and knowledge converge. MHK’s mission is to serve as a trusted technology partner, empowering our clients to deliver optimal care across every member’s health journey. MHK is committed to helping health plans and PBMs improve quality of care, enhance operational efficiency, maximize revenue, and meet compliance demands. Three of the top five and seven of the top ten health plans are served by MHK and forty percent of all 4-5 Star Medicare health plans utilize MHK solutions. For more information, visit mhk.com. Follow MHK on LinkedIn @MHK or Twitter @MedHOK360.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person’s health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

