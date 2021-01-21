Sweet Protection Unveils New 2Vi™ Technology

New Trooper and Grimnir Helmets Designed For Increased Performance

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, CO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Protection, the industry leader in high-performance helmets, goggles and technical clothing, today unveiled its revolutionary new 2Vi™ high-performance technology platform in a pair of brand new helmets, pushing the boundaries for what’s possible for performance and comfort in the world of adventure sports.

Both the new Trooper 2Vi MIPS Helmet and the Grimnir 2Vi MIPS Helmet feature Sweet Protection’s new 2Vi™ technology, which builds on the company’s 20-year history of perfecting world-class impact protection in its products. The 2Vi technology platform was developed by Sweet Protection and allows for increased protection performance compared to previous generation helmets at both low- and high-impact speeds without compromising on weight and volume, and also offers increased protection against rotational forces due to the unique, integrated 2-layer MIPS technology.

While the integrated 2-layer MIPS technology reduces the risk of geometric lock and allows for increased comfort, the 2Vi™ technology also offers a complex geometry multi-density shock absorbing liner to improve impact dissipation as well as a next-generation variable elasticity shell with increased rigidity to serve as a valuable first line of defense against impacts.

Both new helmets combine all of Sweet Protection’s new technology and offer improved ventilation, fit and comfort - and sets a new standard in finish. The helmets are lighter and performes significantly better in impact performance testing than previous models.

“Everyone at Sweet Protection is thrilled to unveil the new Trooper 2Vi MIPS and Grimnir 2Vi Mips helmets, with the all-new and revolutionary high-performance technology platform 2Vi,” said Ståle N. Møller, Director of Design & Development at Sweet Protection. “The 2Vi technology platform is a breakthrough for the industry and will change what we think is possible when it comes to helmet performance.”

Based out of the small village of Trysil, in the midst of the Norwegian wilderness and close to the mountains, the Sweet Protection crew has been developing helmets, protection gear and technical clothing since 2000. The multi-award winning team of designers, skilled technicians and the amazing team of riders have pushed the envelope of what’s possible with functional equipment.

