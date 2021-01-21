Decathlon named official licensee of the NBA

NBA (www.NBA.com) Licensed Merchandise to Launch in More Than 1,200 DECATHLON Stores Worldwide Through Partnership Across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America; Marks DECATHLON’s First Partnership with a North American Sports League.

DECATHLON, one of the world’s largest sporting goods retailers, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced a new multiyear merchandising partnership that makes DECATHLON an official licensee of the NBA across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America and marks DECATHLON’s first partnership with a North American sports league.

The partnership will feature a dedicated range of NBA team and league-branded base layers, accessories and footwear* designed by DECATHLON and sold under their basketball brand “TARMAK.” The collection will be sold exclusively in more than 1,200 DECATHLON stores worldwide and online at www.Decathlon.com. Products will be available for pre-order beginning in March 2021 ahead of the April 2021 launch in stores.

“Since the creation of TARMAK four years ago, it has been our dream to collaborate with the NBA, the greatest basketball league in the world,” said TARMAK Leader Damien Dezitter. “We have a common objective to develop basketball all over the world, so it’s natural to work together to make this possible.”

“We are excited to partner with DECATHLON, a leader in sporting goods retail with a global footprint,” said NBA EME Director, Global Partnerships Steve Griffiths. “Through this partnership, NBA fans and basketball players around the world will have access to an exciting and innovative range of merchandise to help them get in the game.”

Fans can download the official NBA App on iOS (https://apple.co/2XX214z) and Android (http://bit.ly/39NUzhH) for the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules and videos and follow the NBA on Instagram at NBAEurope (https://bit.ly/390Eoya).

*Select markets only

About DECATHLON & TARMAK: DECATHLON (www.Decathlon.com), one of the world’s leading sporting goods retailers, is headquartered in France and specializes in the creation of sports products and their distribution online and in stores at more than 1,600 locations in 59 countries.

Created in 2016, TARMAK is DECATHLON’s basketball brand which designs its own products and technologies, including balls, boards, clothes, shoes, training accessories, protections and supports.

About the NBA: The NBA (www.NBA.com) is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2020-21 season featured 107 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.9 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.