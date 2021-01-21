The perfume and cosmetics packaging brand Flosty launches new digital and brand image strategy
Flosty, the packaging specialist, unveils new website featuring the latest innovationsBARCELONA, SPAIN, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flosty, the manufacturer of high-quality packaging for the perfume and cosmetics sector, has recently launched a new brand website to show its current and potential clients its latest creations, partnerships with the leading names in the sector, and the most on-trend news and content.
Flosty, the packaging specialist, launches a new more dynamic and creative brand presence. As embodied by its new brand positioning “Make it yours”, the change is not simply visual, it is also in the new business model concept. Flosty aims to be the go-to company for brands in the sector who face short deadlines for long mould creation processes, or have a more elementary product line but are seeking wider model & customisation possibilities.
Talking about fragrances and cosmetics is talking about and entire universe or rather, of as many universes as the brands can create. This is where Flosty sets a new standard with the versatility it offers: a wide range of finishes, colours, sizes, materials, and ideas, all applied to models that FLOSTY develops for all its brands/clients.
As Hélène Lefort, Flosty Marketing & Sales Director, states “our aim is to add value and potential to personalisation with highly qualitative products, whilst avoiding long development lead times and high costs”.
With offices in Barcelona and a Made in Europe production, Flosty was founded in 2010 as the standard-items commercialisation unit of TESEM, and recently re-organised as a strategic development unit to promote the creation of new customary products and techniques available to all.
This year the company will launch an important new range of products that will no doubt bear the hallmark of the team’s spirit.
