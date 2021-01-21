IVECO Appoints Ghassan Aboud Cars UAE Used Trucks Distributor
UAE based conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group joins forces with OK TRUCKS and announces adding OK TRUCKS pre-owned to their current IVECO new trucks portfolio.
We are extremely pleased to enhance our partnership with Ghassan Aboud Group which now also adds the Iveco OK TRUCKS pre-owned to their current business portfolio”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAE based multi-business conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group joins forces with OK TRUCKS and announces adding the OK TRUCKS pre-owned to their current IVECO new trucks portfolio.
— Massimiliano Perri, Director of Iveco OK TRUCKS
For Ghassan Aboud Cars (GAC) being named distributors in the UAE is of strategic importance, as it allows GAC to represent one of the market leaders in manufacturing and selling trucks and vans in the UAE specifically as well as the MEA area. The collaboration between OK TRUCKS and Ghassan Aboud Cars also aims to fill the gaps and to ensure a reliable, easily accessible source for procuring pre-owned trucks.
Ghassan Aboud Cars entry in the segment aligns with its strategy of being in every part of the automotive value chain and leverage their dedicated network of showrooms with a strong IVECO identity. "Since the beginning of the partnership with CNH, the strategy was three-pronged – develop and grow new product sales, reduce the cost of ownership for the end-user through the availability of competitively priced genuine spares and to develop secondary and used product sales." Jawed Ali Khan General Manager of Ghassan Aboud Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Equipment stated.
He also commented on the partnership saying:" The latest addition consolidates our product line and completes our offering for commercial trucks to our customers in the MEA region. We are immensely gratified that despite the havoc that this pandemic unleashed on worldwide markets GAC was able to successfully follow and implement the roadmap for IVECO brand development in our territories."
Massimiliano Perri, Iveco OK TRUCKS Director, who joined the event remotely commented on the same: ‘’We are extremely pleased to enhance our partnership with Ghassan Aboud Group which now also adds the Iveco OK TRUCKS pre-owned to their current business portfolio; with this in mind we are now ready to enter another challenging year, the 2021, proud and confident in having another strong OK TRUCKS partner on our side in this extremely important Region’
Alberto Pellegrini Area Manager Middle East and Egypt, Iveco OK TRUCKS continued: "When mentioning Ghassan Aboud there are many factors able to boost immediately the level of Iveco pre-owned brand awareness in the whole Middle East and African markets. Starting from their highly reputable name which goes beyond the Middle East, to their outstanding ability to move things forward quickly and last but not least their outstanding financial strength, very often making the real difference between winning or losing a deal"
OK TRUCKS is the dedicated brand of selling and marketing pre-owned vehicles certified by IVECO. Ghassan Aboud Cars is part of the Ghassan Aboud Group—a multi-disciplined conglomerate and an established player in the automotive supply-chain for over 25 years, with a market reach of over 120 countries. The group is a major enabler of automotive trade with its global hub in the UAE and complementary operations in Belgium and Jordan.
