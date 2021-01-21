Blackhawk Floors Offers Wood Walls Installation in Phoenix, Arizona

In an effort to provide its customers with the best solutions to wood problems, one of the nation’s best in hardwood flooring has added additional services.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. announced today that it is now offering wood wall installation in Phoenix.

“Walls of wood are one of the ways of resolving the problem with focal walls,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors.

Elquest explained that wooden walls can add spiritual simplicity to that space behind the bed, warm the living room, or separate two different areas in the dining room.

“Focal walls in bathrooms are an interesting idea as long as the walls covered in wood slats or panels enhance the space and bring out the best in the bathroom’s design,” Elquest said, before adding, “Flawless modern design using walls of wood can accentuate the warm atmosphere of a house, be it minimalist, traditional or eclectic. Walls of natural wood connect the interiors to the peace-giving outdoors by reminding you to surround yourself with simple, natural materials.”

Elquest went on to point out that Blackhawk Floors is also now offering free estimates using COVID-19 protocols.

“Our team wears masks and maintains social distancing,” Elquest stressed. “Taking safety precautions is very important, which is why we’re taking an active approach to ensuring safety for everyone while offering free estimates using COVID-19 safety protocols.

In addition, Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader, from custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors.

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel, which has served customers for the past 18 years.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

