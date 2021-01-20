Biden expected to quickly fill judicial vacancies

(Subscription required) After he takes the oath of office Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden plans to move quickly to fill existing judicial vacancies and his administration is already putting together a list to fill future openings.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.