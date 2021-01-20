Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ladson Man Arrested on Criminal Solicitation of a Minor Charge

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Jan. 20, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Alan Craig Brown, 66, of Ladson, S.C., on one charge connected to the solicitation of a minor.  Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest.  Investigators with the Charleston County and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Offices, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

 

Investigators state Brown solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

 

Brown was arrested on January 19, 2021.  He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

 

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

 

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

