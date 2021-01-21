Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Penumbra, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Penumbra, Inc. ("Penumbra" or "the Company") (NYSE: PEN) investors that acquired securities between August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020.

On November 10, 2020, released research report on Penumbra was released by Quintessential Capital Management entitled “Penumbra and its ‘Killer Catheter’: A tale of corporate greed and seemingly blatant disregard for patients’ lives[.]”

On December 8, 2020, a follow-up research report was released by Quintessential Capital Management entitled “Is Penumbra’s core scientific research authored by a fake person?: The incredible story of Penumbra’s Dr. Antik Bose[.]” It was alleged in this follow-up report that some of the Penumbra’s scientific research pieces appear to have been incorrectly attributed or even authored by a fake individual. On December 8, 2020, Penumbra’s share price fell $19.95 per share on this news, or almost 9%, to close at $204.07 per share.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

