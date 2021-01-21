mxHero Announces Strategic Alliance with Paris, France-based Infraweb
mxHero, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership with Paris-France-based Infraweb to extend mxHero Mail2Cloud to the France/EMEA market
our ability to now support our France-based customers via our relationship with Infraweb is a cornerstone of our EMEA strategy”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco, CA-based mxHero, Inc. (www.mxhero.com) today announced a strategic partnership with Paris-France-based Infraweb (www.infraweb.fr) to extend mxHero's Mail2Cloud digital bridge technology to the France/EMEA market.
"Our alliance with mxHero extends Infraweb's product and services capability offerings as we aim to accelerate our customer's enterprise digital content management and cyber-security capabilities. As our customers continue to exploit the cloud-enabled capabilities of content management platforms such as Box (www.box.com), our alliance with mxHero allows our customers to intelligently capture bi-directional email-based content and auto-map that valuable content, including valuable meta-data to Box and other targeted cloud content management solutions. In doing so, our customers not only expand their content management & workflow automation capabilities they also reduce their enterprise security threats by auto-removing email-based content and replacing the attachments with secure authenticated URL web links. We believe this is a strategic and competitive advantage for our customers", said Frederic Breard - Founder & Chief Executive at Infraweb.
"Email is the number one security threat vector for the enterprise. By intelligently moving email and email attachments away from this legacy albeit ubiquitous IT platform and into the collaboration platforms who've been purposely built for enterprise content, we not only extend collaboration and workflow automation advantages to email-based content, we improve the cyber-security posture of the firms and agencies we support. That's a win for our customers!" said Don Hammons, EVP and Chief Customer Officer of mxHERO. "Our partnership with Infraweb extends mxHero's go to market footprint into France. While we've enjoyed a North American, UK and Japan presence for some time, our ability to now support our France-based customers via our relationship with Infraweb is a cornerstone of our EMEA strategy, and we're proud to announce this alliance. The future of work is digital-first, mobile, and collaborative. If we achieve these aims while increasing security, we've moved the needle. Our partnership with Infraweb gives us a chance to expand that capability."
About mxHERO
mxHero's flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service that stores email and/or email attachments to targeted Cloud Content Management solutions. mxHERO's digital bridge technology intelligently captures in-flight bi-directional email content and attachments and automatically uplifts them to cloud content management platforms to accelerate human collaboration, workflow automation and improve cyber-security posture. Applications developed for mxHero's Mail2Cloud platform work with any email management program, including Gmail, Office 365, and Microsoft Exchange. More than 13,000 companies and over 1,000,000 users have enhanced their email collaboration & security capabilities with mxHero's solutions. mxHERO is a former Box Elite Partner of the Year and winner of the 2019 Astors Award for US Homeland Email Security Apps. To find out more: http://www.mxhero.com.
About Infraweb
Cloud computing, consumerization of IT, the spread of mobile devices, the sociology of users of millennials constitute a new paradigm that forces companies to radically transform their IT. In this fast-paced environment, Infraweb supports its customers by helping them successfully complete their digital transformation projects using best of breed cloud solutions. Our expert consultants keep a permanent watch on the market and intervene with the General Managers and CIOs of companies of all sizes during the evaluation, decision, and project management phases. Our tailored approach focuses on architecture design and change management to deliver fast results to our customers and to enable them to drive and succeed in their cloud transformation. For the last five years, Infraweb has built a strong partnership with Box and DocuSign and has developed a unique expertise to successfully deploy these solutions for major companies. We look forward to building such a strong partnership with mxHero. To find out more: http://www.infraweb.fr
