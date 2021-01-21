Michael Mitchell of Penfield NY Discusses How Music Can Improve Your Mood
Michael Mitchell of Penfield NY recently discussed the positive effects music can have on your mood.
"Music has always been an important part of human life," Michael Mitchell of Penfield NY said. "Recent research has unveiled that 'important' may be an understatement."
Michael Mitchell of Penfield NY stated that recent studies took place at Finland's University of Jyväskylä and Durham University in the United Kingdom. The studies included surveys of roughly 2,400 people and questioned about memorable experiences and feelings associated with listening to songs that are characteristically sad.
"Amazingly, the studies showed that even sad songs were linked to positive feelings in a majority of the participants," Michael Mitchell of Penfield NY said. "Researchers believe this is because people can relate to the sad music. It's almost like having an emphatic friend who can relate to what you're experiencing."
Michael Mitchell of Penfield NY explained that other studies showed upbeat music was linked to an overall happier mood. Michael Mitchell of Penfield NY added that the benefits went far beyond this, as happiness is linked to superior relationship satisfaction, a higher income, and better physical health, and more.
"A study in 2015 by The Lancet showed that people who listened to music before, during, or after undergoing surgery reported less anxiety and less pain," Michael Mitchell of Penfield NY said. "Those who listened to music even needed less pain medication."
Michael Mitchell of Penfield NY stated that these studies show music can have countless physical and mental benefits that result in a superior mood. The World Journal of Psychiatry recently reported that music therapy can be effective in treating specific mood disorders related to stroke, multiple sclerosis, dementia, and Parkinson's disease. Michael Mitchell of Penfield NY added that researchers and psychiatrists concluded that music is a legitimate form of therapy for improving self-esteem, reducing depression, reducing anxiety, and more.
"Everyone is affected by music in one way or another, whether they play music or listen to it," Michael Mitchell of Penfield NY said. "All of this research, and so many other studies, have proven that music truly can positively impact your quality of life."
