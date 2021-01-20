FUSE, Global Specialty Services Secure 10 Million Masks for St. Louis
Urban League, Kappa Alpha Psi Partner to Distribute Locally, NationwideST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JANUARY 20, 2021 (ST LOUIS MO) -- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Inc. is preparing to accept delivery of 10 million PPE masks for distribution throughout St. Louis and select cities nationwide. The mask donation is made possible through a partnership between FUSE Advertising, Global Specialty Services, and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Global Specialty Services (GSS) is a rapid-response contractor specializing in environmental response and disaster recovery. GSS is based in Dallas, Texas.
The Urban League will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday January 21, 2021 at its Regional Headquarters, 1408 North Kingshighway, to provide more details for the massive distribution effort.
“This is an unprecedented opportunity unlike anything our area has seen in terms of private acquisition and distribution of PPE during this pandemic,” said Michael McMillan, Urban League President and CEO. “We will be able to move quickly with distribution because of our success over the past 10 months with 27 large-scale emergency relief operations.”
Clifford Franklin, CEO of FUSE Advertising, needed a reliable partner to help distribute the 10 million masks so he turned to the Urban League and his fraternity.
“FUSE in partnership with Global Specialty Services, has been a reliable source for states, hospital systems and school systems since the beginning of the pandemic. From day one we put successful delivery of PPE over profit,” said Franklin, "The Urban League has the proven infrastructure and credibility to quickly get the masks into the areas most in need in our city, particularly north city and north county areas,” he added.
“I am very excited that Reuben Shelton, the Grand Polemarch of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and a St. Louisan, authorized the fraternity to help with national distribution through various fraternity chapters and in partnership with designated Urban League affiliates nationwide.”
MEDIA NOTE: Six tractor trailer trucks will roll into St. Louis the morning of January 21 beginning at 8 a.m. through noon heading to 12921 Enterprise Way, a warehouse in Bridgeton that will serve as the central staging and storage area for the 10 million mask distribution operation. We are happy to facilitate live shots and interviews that morning. Please contact Patricia Washington at 314-437-0862.
Press conference participants:
Clifford Franklin, FUSE
Michael McMillan, Urban League
James Clark, VP Public Safety & Community Response, Urban League
