Renée Hilton-Taylor Pens Poems to Inspire Faith

In the Midst: Praying with Poetry

Our Everywhere God!: Waking Up to God's Almighty Presence through Poetry

"In the Midst, Praying with Poetry" encourages finding God in nature, relationships, faith and grief

Slow down, get comfortable, breathe deeply and pray to be open to what your God wants to share with you as you read... no particular order. Go with the flow! It is always for your good.”
— Renée Hilton-Taylor
LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith and prayer are important to Renée as they allow her to feel a greater connection with her Higher Power, whom she chooses to call God. Through awareness of God's presence in the world around her she gains a better appreciation of the totality of life–its highs and lows and the myriad gifts all too often taken for granted. Her writing invites readers to cultivate a deeper awareness with the Divine who is hidden in all the complexities and contradictions of existence.

Hilton-Taylor's poetry is a diverse and inclusive collection of poems whose subject matter touches on nature, relationships, parenting, faith, grief, and the joys sure to be found in everyday human experiences. Within the pages of her book, readers can find a genuine and authentic infusion of faith that can reinvigorate them and give them a renewed appreciation for the minute joys of life. Revelations that are just there, waiting for them, requiring just a little perspective so they can show their splendor.

"There are times, precious gracious times, when the world around me arouses the poet from her slumber; when the written word becomes manna for my day; when inspiration reminds me that I am not alone. All I can do is respond with an "alleluia" crowned with gratitude. All is invitation from that Power greater than myself whom I experience as God-PaPa, Brother, and Spirit-Companion." Hilton-Taylor says.

Her poems are made with the lyricism of an experienced word-weaver and infused with warmth and passion. After all, previously she was awarded first place in the poetry category of the 2014 Christian Writers Awards presented by Zulon Press for her book, "Our Everywhere God, Waking up to God's Almighty Presence through Poetry." Aside from being an award-winning writer her artwork, the Victory Cross, was part of the Jesus 2000 Art Exhibition at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Bellville, Illinois. This artwork is the feature cover design of her book, "In the Midst, Praying with Poetry."

"Slow down, get comfortable, breathe deeply and pray to be open to what your God wants to share with you as you read... no particular order. Go with the flow! It is always for your good." Hilton-Taylor beckons her readers.


About the Author
Renée Hilton-Taylor is a retiree who spent many years as a "domestic engineer," teacher and counselor. She has been trained in the art of spiritual direction and continues to be active in various faith-sharing fellowships. She enjoys gardening and often takes walks as a means to maintain the joy and gratitude of a slower pace of life.

