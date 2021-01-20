Youth for Human Rights Joins in Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign to Raise Awareness of Human Trafficking
Host of the recent Ending Human Trafficking conference, Aaron Carson, Vice President of Youth for Human Rights Washington, DC
Wonder why you saw people wearing blue last week? It’s part of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day to draw attention to this important issue.
Wear blue to draw attention to the campaign. In fact, January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, so keep wearing your blue all month!”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Around the country people are wearing blue as part of the Department of Homeland Security's Blue Campaign to raise awareness of the horrendous crime of human trafficking, a crime that is too often “hidden in plain sight” in communities across the United States.
— Pari Crowe, Youth for Human Rights Washington, DC
Volunteers with Youth for Human Rights in Washington, DC, joined the campaign donning blue shirts and hats to promote the issue online on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, January 11th .
“If you are not aware that trafficking is occurring in your state or city, then you might not recognize it. Awareness is vital so that signs of trafficking are noticed, and officials are then alerted,” said Ms. Pari Crowe of Youth for Human Rights Washington, DC. “So, wear blue to draw attention to the campaign. In fact, January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, so keep wearing your blue all month!”
Department of Homeland Security describes the campaign this way on their website: “Blue Campaign is a national public awareness campaign, designed to educate the public, law enforcement and other industry partners to recognize the indicators of human trafficking, and how to appropriately respond to possible cases.”
Youth for Human Rights volunteers throughout the US educate people about their human rights throughout the year to raise awareness of trafficking and the need for protection and justice for victims of human trafficking. The UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights article #4, declares that shall be no slavery. Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery and simply cannot be tolerated in today’s world.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Youth for Human Rights has continued to educate on this and other important human rights topics on-line. Its latest virtual conference, Ending Human Trafficking, is available on YouTube.
Additionally, Youth for Human Rights has public service announcements on each of the 30 rights of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights.
As many youth and adults are not aware that they have 30 human rights, Youth for Human Rights created a free on-line course that people can take to learn all of their rights. This is a perfect home school program for kids who are still out of school or who are home schooling.
No Slavery PSA