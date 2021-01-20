Learn benefits of native warm-season grasses for grazing with MDC Feb. 18

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners and land managers interested in the benefits of establishing native warm-season grasses for livestock grazing to join its online program, Benefits of Native Warm Season Grasses, on Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon. The program is a partner project of MDC, MFA, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The informative, 45-minute virtual program will feature insights from experts on how native warm-season grasses can serve as valuable forage for livestock, improve wildlife habitat, increase plant and animal diversity, reduce soil erosion, and increase water quality. The program is ideal for landowners and managers with at least 100 acres.

“Adding native warm-season grasses to pasture systems has resulted in increased gains on yearling cattle and improved performance of cow-calf herds during the summer when cool-season grasses such as fescue and bluegrass stop growing,” explained MDC Agriculture Liaison Greg Collier.

Registration is required for the online Feb. 18 event, Benefits of Native Warm Season Grasses, and seats are limited. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175705. Registered guests will receive a link to the virtual program 24 hours prior to the session.

Learn more from MDC about the benefits of native warm-season grasses to pasture systems at mdc.mo.gov/property/agriculture/grazing-wildlife-management/native-warm-season-grass-pastures.

Get more conservation-related online offerings from MDC at mdc.mo.gov/events-s3.

Get more online offerings on forage and livestock topics in Missouri through MU Extension’s 2021 Statewide Forage and Livestock Series at extension.missouri.edu/events/2021-statewide-forage-and-livestock-series.